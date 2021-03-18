Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s star LB Lavonte David just lately mentioned that the Chiefs “couldn’t match our degree” in the Super Bowl. Shannon Sharpe was livid with the LB for not retaining the identical power after their common season loss in opposition to the exact same Chiefs.

.@ShannonSharpe on Lavonte David saying the Chiefs “couldn’t match their degree:” “That’s simple to say after you’ve received, however I by no means heard Lavonte or anybody say something after the first matchup. Now you wish to beat your chest? Cmon, bruh.” pic.twitter.com/MBusX7RfpU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 18, 2021

What occurred in Super Bowl 55?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran riot over the defending Super Bowl Champions in the final recreation of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs had been defeated 31-9 in a recreation that was as one-sided as the rating suggests.

The Buc’s defence terrorised Patrick Mahomes all recreation lengthy, and Mahomes ended the recreation as the most pressured QB in Super Bowl historical past. He was sacked 3 instances and threw 2 interceptions in the worst recreation of his in any other case storied profession.

The Chiefs had been enjoying the recreation with out their 2 beginning offensive tackles. However to the Buccaneer defences credit score, the Bucs would have most likely stil received the recreation regardless.

Till Super Bowl LV, Patrick Mahomes had by no means had a recreation in his NFL, faculty, or highschool profession the place his offense failed to attain a landing. pic.twitter.com/kFwAbzqnGw — FOX Sports activities: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2021

Shannon Sharpe was furious with Lavonte David

“I imply it’s simple to say after you’ve received. However I by no means heard Lavonte David. I by no means heard anyone say something after the first matchup. Shannon went on to tear David aside. “In 9 years I by no means heard Lavonte David say one phrase.”

Shannon Sharpe didn’t disrespect or take away any credit score from David’s recreation. Sharpe spoke excessive reward for what the LB did to restrict the excessive powered offence of the Chiefs to solely 9 factors. However was livid with Lavonte for speaking after they had been kings of the NFL and not once they had been shedding.

“Michael Jordan used to say don’t speak after the recreation. Be that man to speak earlier than the recreation and I’d have extra respect for you. The photographs didn’t stop there. Shannon additionally requested Skip Bayless,” Give me one quote from Lavonte David in 9 years earlier than Tom Brady stepped foot in Tampa Bay.”

#Bucs Lavonte David “assured” Tampa Bay will “run it again” subsequent season in SB 56…

through @IAMATHLETEpod extra right here 📰: https://t.co/ATyg5r4oPG pic.twitter.com/ueeiGnXd5Y — Zac Blobner (@ZacOnTheMic) March 18, 2021

After a really profitable off season until now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked and loaded to repeat as champions of the world. And with this time being the favourites, possibly the Bucs will preserve the trash speaking to earlier than the recreation.

Reigning champs are are critical about working it again Tom Brady re-signed

Chris Godwin tagged

Lavonte David re-signed

Shaq Barrett re-signed (through @JosinaAnderson) pic.twitter.com/ulq53oQTpg — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 15, 2021

Additionally learn: Philip Lindsay Subsequent Workforce: The 3 greatest groups that Phillip Lindsay might signal with after parting methods with the Broncos in NFL Free Company 2021