Winnipeg Jets 2020-21 Midseason Player Report Cards

The Winnipeg Jets have began the season off with a stable 17-9-2 file to position them second within the Scotia North Division standings, simply behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. This file is nice and an enchancment in some areas can do them justice, hopefully serving to the crew end with the division title by the top of the season.

The Jets have had many gamers who’ve stepped as much as the plate this season and lots of who’ve been mediocre and might do rather more. This text takes a take a look at a letter grade for every participant thus far this season and discusses what they’ve accomplished proper or what they’ve accomplished unsuitable.

A+

Scheifele

Mark Scheifele has been a famous person for the Jets thus far this season, placing up 37 factors in 28 video games. A participant like him is one that you just wish to play to your crew. He’s robust on the puck, has an elite playmaking and scoring means, and is a frontrunner within the locker room and on the ice.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since being drafted in 2011, he not solely has confirmed that he generally is a nice participant for the Jets, however has taken a much bigger step that followers haven’t seen in earlier years. He’s a harmful participant each time he’s on the ice, whether or not it’s within the offensive or the impartial zone. He makes everybody on his line higher and is a driver for the crew. Each Paul Stastny and Pierre-Luc Dubois each put up factors after they had been paired on the wing with Scheifele. General, there will not be many flaws in his sport to start out the season.

A

Connor, Ehlers, Pionk, Hellebuyck, Broissoit

The Jets wouldn’t be the place they’re within the standings if it wasn’t for the scoring means that Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor have possessed this season. Each gamers lead the crew with 14 targets and have confirmed they’ll rating at an elite NHL degree. Since the Patrik Laine trade, each gamers have stepped up and brought their sport to a brand new excessive.

Neal Pionk has been a pleasant surprise in his contract 12 months thus far for the Jets this season. He has confirmed that he can step up offensively and has a depraved shot. He has additionally been bodily, which we didn’t see final season. He makes the good performs within the offensive and impartial zone, and has been paired with an excellent defensive companion in Derek Forbort. I believe that that Jets followers can lastly be proud of the return that they got for Jacob Trouba.

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit have additionally been excellent for the Jets thus far this season, with each placing up nice numbers. Hellebuyck with a 12-8-2 file, .910 save proportion (SV%) and a couple of.82 targets-towards common (GAA) has confirmed that he can as soon as once more be within the dialog for his second consecutive Vezina Trophy. Brossoit with a 5-1 file, .921 SV%, and a couple of.48 GAA has been stellar in internet and has given the crew confidence when he’s between the pipes.

B+

Wheeler, Stastny, Appleton

Blake Wheeler, the captain of the Jets, has been enjoying on a line with Scheifele and has not but upset. Though he had a tough stretch of some video games, he has put up 25 factors in 28 video games and has been nice on the person benefit. He has confirmed that he might keep on the Jets’ prime line for this season, however his age is beginning to present.

Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stastny has additionally been a pleasing shock for the Jets after his trade from the Vegas Golden Knights, placing up 17 factors in 28 video games. He has proven management on the ice and has been very versatile in the place he’s put within the lineup. A powerful 54.5 faceoff proportion places him in place to take some essential attracts for the membership.

Mason Appleton is having a breakout year for the club and has confirmed to be a succesful third-line participant. His 15 factors already is a profession excessive and his improved ice time is one thing that he has taken benefit of. He has additionally given the Jets’ teaching workers the power to throw him on the ice in penalty-killing conditions and when the sport is shut in the direction of the top.

B

Copp, Forbort, Morrissey, Stanley

Andrew Copp has been a constant participant for the Jets this season, as he has proven that he can play within the prime or backside six of the lineup. His line of Appleton and Adam Lowry has been very productive thus far and can look to put on down the opposite groups’ prime-six for the remainder of the season.

Forbort has additionally been a great player for the team thus far with the shutdown function that he has been given. Enjoying with an offensive-minded defenseman in Pionk, he has needed to modify and play a keep-at-house kind sport. Having a participant like him on an affordable contract was an excellent transfer by the Jets’ administration within the offseason.

Derek Forbort, Winnipeg Jets (Picture by Darcy Finley/NHLI by way of Getty Photos)

Josh Morrissey has had an off 12 months for the crew thus far, coming into the season with excessive expectations. He has made some errors which have value him defensively and has led to some possibilities for the opposing crew. That being mentioned, he’s a excessive-caliber expertise who has the power do extra and has proven that previously few video games with the crew. Head coach Paul Maurice might be trying to get extra out of his north of $6 million defenseman.

Logan Stanley is a giant defenseman who has been stable for the squad in his rookie 12 months. When he will get into some video games he has confirmed that he can play at an NHL degree. He makes use of his measurement to knock gamers off the puck, however has confirmed that he must work on his foot pace.

B-

Dubois, Lowry, Perreault

Dubois was acquired by the Jets within the Laine swap with the Columbus Blue Jackets and since then has been a stable participant for the crew. He has two additional time winners and has proven that he has a really excessive ceiling. The 2-week quarantine and harm could have slowed him down and it seems to be like he’s nonetheless making an attempt to catch as much as the sport. General, an excellent commerce thus far for the Jets.

Winnipeg Jets, Pierre-Luc Dubois (Picture by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photos)

Lowry has been a bodily drive on the ice thus far this season, as he’s second on the crew in hits. He has not performed as much as his requirements, however has been an excellent piece on that third line. He is a good faceoff man and might play the sport in essential conditions for the crew.

Mathieu Perreault has been fairly a participant to observe thus far this season. He’s tenacious on the puck and has an eye fixed for the online any time he’s on the ice. He performs the sport at a excessive degree and has additionally had a scoring contact thus far this season. It needs to be attention-grabbing to see if the Jets carry him again on a less expensive deal subsequent season.

C+

Lewis, Thompson, Beaulieu, DeMelo, Poolman

General, there may be not a lot to say about these gamers. They’re nostril to the grindstone kind guys and have an effect within the lineup after they play. All of them bought a C+ score as a result of there may be not rather more that’s anticipated out of them. They’ve been nice additions to the crew however may very well be changed with the snap of a finger.

General Take a look at the Jets

The Jets have had an excellent begin to the season and can look to make a run within the playoffs. Scheifele has been probably the most useful participant for the crew thus far and Pionk has been the best shock.

I’m to see what you guys imagine these gamers ought to have gotten on the score scale. Let me know within the feedback for those who would change any and why.