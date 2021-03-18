Daryl Dike scored twice within the second half as Barnsley recorded their ninth win in 10 Championship video games with a cushty 3-1 victory at backside membership Wycombe.

Dike’s double adopted up Cauley Woodrow’s first-half penalty, with Uche Ikpeazu grabbing a late comfort for the hosts.

The victory for Valerien Ismael’s aspect re-established their 5-level lead over seventh-positioned Bournemouth within the race for the play-offs, whereas the Chairboys have been pushed a bit bit nearer to relegation.

The Tykes will, nevertheless, must do with out their captain Alex Mowatt for the following three matches, after he was despatched off for a poor problem along with his aspect already 2-0 up.

Daryl Dike (L) scored twice for Barnsley



Each groups had a couple of probabilities to trigger issues at set-items within the early levels, however a tame header by Ryan Tafazolli from Joe Jacobson’s nook was the perfect both may muster.

The primary alternative from open play got here for the guests after 19 minutes when the ball was labored out to the correct for Dominik Frieser, whose effort throughout aim was stored out by David Stockdale.

Frieser quickly had one other opening after getting away from Tafazolli, however may solely blaze over the bar, as Barnsley started to look extra harmful.

They have been solely fleeting moments of high quality, nevertheless, as the sport descended into an untidy scrap.

Simply when it seemed as if the remainder of the half was going to cross by with out incident, the Tykes have been awarded a penalty when Tafazolli was judged to have tugged again Michal Helik within the space.

Woodrow made no mistake from the spot, taking pictures into the underside nook to provide Barnsley a half-time lead on the finish of a forgettable first 45 minutes.

They went on to double that benefit within the early levels of the second half, as Frieser’s cross was headed again throughout aim by Mads Andersen and Dike was readily available to nod in from shut vary.

Stockdale tried to catch his reverse quantity Brad Collins off-guard with a free-kick from simply inside his personal half, however his audacious effort drifted vast.

Mowatt gave the Chairboys a little bit of a lift within the 73rd minute by getting himself despatched off for a reckless two-footed lunge on Wycombe substitute Scott Kashket.

However the depleted Tykes made completely certain of the victory with 9 minutes left when Dike swept in Callum Brittain’s cross with a primary-time end on the close to submit.

Wycombe did pull a aim again within the eighty fifth minute as Garath McCleary’s cross discovered its solution to Ikpeazu on the again submit and the striker completed effectively.

A late flourish from the hosts was too little, too late, however they did come near a second proper on the finish of stoppage time as Adebayo Akinfenwa’s shot was pushed away by Collins.

What the managers stated…

Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth: “There was a number of interesting from the opposition bench – I assumed it went a bit loopy generally. I feel with no crowd in, issues are going to get highlighted. The gang would have beloved that, although – it was a full-blooded battle with each groups going for it. I’ve received to credit score Barnsley. They’ve scored three objectives they usually received to close up store after they went right down to 10 males as a result of at 2-1, they’re frightened about their lead, however at 3-1 they’d that security.

“I’m actually pleased with the boys, I assumed they have been excellent, the work-price and the hassle was simply superior. I’ve simply stated to them that in the event that they preserve taking part in like that each recreation we’ll keep up as a result of groups won’t be able to deal with that. Barnsley are the shape group within the league, Ismael is doing an excellent job and we received’t take something away from them.”

Barnsley’s Valerien Ishmael: “We anticipated a struggle in opposition to a Wycombe aspect who play with a number of power, a by no means-give-up mentality and I feel it was necessary for us to face that and to remain robust. We scored the objectives on the proper second, we have been below management on a regular basis and it was an important feeling. The crimson card for us was by no means, ever a crimson card – the referee misplaced management.

“It was the sensation on the pitch that Wycombe have been going to strive all the pieces, not likely correctly – some conditions have been actually embarrassing. The referee misplaced utterly the management and that’s why we’ve got to attraction the choice. We are going to do as a result of it’s unjust, what has occurred in opposition to Alex. It was by no means a foul foul – he tackled over the ball and not using a straight leg and that’s why we will’t settle for this and we’ve got to struggle in opposition to that.”