Draymond Green pokes enjoyable at himself for having his ankles damaged by Christian Wood in his postgame presser following Warriors win.

The Golden State Warriors confronted off against the Houston Rockets final evening in a lackluster reignition of a rivalry that dates again to the mid to late 2010s. With each groups having undergone some main roster reconstruction since their duels within the 4 out of 5 postseasons, the sport positively didn’t have that kind of an ‘oomph to it.

A silver lining, nevertheless, can be that Christian Wood lastly made to the Houston Rockets lineup after lacking 17 straight video games. It was straightforward to maintain observe of this stat because it was additionally the quantity of losses the Rockets racked up in a row in Wood’s absence.

Having the All-Star caliber big-man proved to have little to no impact on the group’s capability to win final evening as they misplaced their 18th straight recreation, tying the franchise file.

One constructive that Rockets followers can take away from this recreation can be how Christian Wood didn’t skipped a beat. This was most outstanding when Wood broke Draymond Green’s ankles within the recreation.

Draymond Green provides his hilarious take on Christian Wood breaking his ankles.

Lauded for being a wonderful on-ball defender, Draymond Green was, sadly, a sufferer to an in-an-out crossover by Christian Wood. The viciousness of the transfer induced Green to the touch Earth for a couple of seconds, earlier than popping again as much as his toes to attempt to contest the shot.

Christian Wood dropped Draymond Green 😱pic.twitter.com/UWbpRDVWwz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2021

In his postgame presser, Green was asked about his matchup with Christian Wood, to which Draymond Green playfully replied, “You wouldn’t have asked me about him if he hadn’t dropped.” This induced the reporter to attempt to defend himself for asking this query however Green revealed he was joking round.

Dray had the reporter nervous for a second 😂 pic.twitter.com/jqJyqFZ2SO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 18, 2021

Draymond even poked enjoyable at himself on Instagram, placing up on his Instagram story that Donkey Kong had thrown a banana peel onto the courtroom which resulted in him slipping.