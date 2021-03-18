Yuvaratna is an upcoming Indian motion drama starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj as a consequence of this movie’s lead actor. This film is directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The followers are very enthusiastic about this film and they’re curious in regards to the launch date of the Yuvaratna film. The movie will quickly be launched on April 1, 2021.

Yuvaratna Movie Countdown

The Yuvaratna film is all set to launch on April 1, 2021, so the countdown is just 15 days. Positive! There are solely 15 days left earlier than the Yuvaratna film launches.

Yuvaratna film trailer