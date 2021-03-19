The Dallas Cowboys nonetheless have rather a lot to do that offseason in the event that they wish to contend for the NFC East. Listed here are three free brokers that they need to goal. The Dallas Cowboys did not reside as much as their “champions of the offseason” popularity final yr, as they completed third within the NFC East with a underwhelming 6-10 season. The Cowboys entered this offseason once more with the query of whether or not they might signal quarterback Dak Prescott to a contract extension. Shockingly, they acquired it carried out earlier than the franchise tag deadline, signing Prescott to a 4-yr, $160 million deal. The Cowboys have made some strikes at the beginning of the brand new league yr however nonetheless sit with over $13 million in cap area as of this writing. There’s sufficient cash for them to make an enormous splash in the event that they select, or they will fill out some wants on the defensive aspect of the ball. Listed here are three gamers they need to contemplate signing this offseason. Cowboys: Three free brokers for Dallas to focus on this offseason (*3*) 3. Keanu Neal S Atlanta Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys have a necessity on the security place with Xavier Woods coming into the open market. Fortunately for the Cowboys, there are many safeties for them to select from (we’ll get to that a bit of later). A kind of is Keanu Neal of the Atlanta Falcons.

Neal was stellar within the first two seasons of his profession, however he missed the vast majority of each the 2018 and 2019 campaigns after tearing his ACL and Achilles tendon. The defensive again did handle to log an almost full season in 2020, the place he amassed 100 complete tackles (9 for loss), two defended passes, one sack and one interception.

There’s a connection between Neal and the Cowboys, as ESPN’s Josina Anderson noted the staff has had “preliminary curiosity” in him. Contemplating there are different groups occupied with his providers, the Cowboys ought to step issues up and make him a proposal.

2. Kyle Fuller CB Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears could very effectively have gifted a stud cornerback to the Cowboys. With the Bears trying to unlock some cash this offseason, they shockingly opted to part ways with high cornerback Kyle Fuller on Thursday.

Positive, the Cowboys did re-signal Jourdan Lewis to a multi-year deal and are in place to draft one of many high cornerbacks within the first spherical of this yr’s NFL Draft in Caleb Farley or Patrick Surtain. However let’s not neglect that proprietor Jerry Jones desires to win one other Tremendous Bowl, and Fuller might put the Cowboys over the sting.

Final season, Fuller recorded 65 tackles, eight defended passes, one interception and one pressured fumble. Moreover, Fuller allowed a completion share of 55.4 (46 catches on 83 targets) whereas surrendering 527 passing yards and 5 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Fuller needs to be a goal for the Cowboys this offseason, however they’ll have some heavy competitors from the Denver Broncos, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

1. Anthony Harris S Minnesota Vikings

If the Cowboys actually wish to go huge this new league yr, then they need to make a push for former Minnesota Vikings security Anthony Harris.

Again in 2019, Harris opened eyes across the league by securing a league-excessive six interceptions. With Harris set to turn into an unrestricted free agent, the Vikings positioned the franchise tag on him to stay with the staff on a $11.4 million wage for the 2020 season. This previous season, Harris did not tally a single interception. Nevertheless, he solely surrendered 21 catches for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns on 36 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

Harris is a high-tier defensive again and could be an incredible addition to the Cowboys’ secondary. With the quarterback scenario within the NFC East removed from imposing, Harris might have a subject day enjoying for Dallas.