Jason Taylor is a gridiron legend. He spent the majority of his profession with the Miami Dolphins and cemented himself as one of the best defensive gamers of all time.

Taylor’s new profession kicked off after his retirement. He has served because the defensive coordinator for St. Thomas Aquinas High School, an elite prep program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The NFL Hall of Famer has been fortunate sufficient to teach his kids, and his oldest son is now prepared for school soccer.

Isaiah Taylor, STA’s most distinguished security, obtained loads of curiosity from Division I applications, however determined that he would take his recreation to the desert and play for the Arizona Wildcats.

Isaiah Taylor Commits to College of Arizona

From NFL Hall of Fame roots Tucson, AZ. Welcome to the Wildcat household @isaiah_taylor4 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

St. Thomas Aquinas

Viper#BearDown #ItsPersonal pic.twitter.com/6sqc6qqMzD — Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaFBall) February 3, 2021

Isaiah Taylor is a three-star prospect and there have been quite a few schools that reached out with affords.

Air Power, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt are just a few of the NCAA applications that attempted to signal the defensive again.

The Wildcats have a model new head coach in Jedd Fisch. Often, that kind of instability could scare away recruits, however Taylor received’ be going wherever.

Getting the prospect to work with Arizona’s teaching workers will do wonders for his recreation, and his growth will solely proceed to speed up over the following few years.

Isaiah Taylor Highlights

Isaiah Taylor isn’t as bodily imposing as his dad, however the NFL instincts are there.

In 2020, he registered 28 tackles and a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a landing. He turns right into a playmaker when the ball is in his palms, and whereas he isn’t extremely ranked, he nonetheless has the prospect to be an explosive defensive again on the faculty degree.

St. Thomas Aquinas received the Florida state championship in 2020, and Isaiah Taylor was instrumental to their success. Arizona soccer is searching for sustained dominance, and he will likely be alongside for the journey.