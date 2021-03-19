Marcus Mariota has been requested to take a paycut by the Las Vegas Raiders, however this may increasingly simply result in the previous Heisman Trophy quarterback being launched this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly requested backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to take a paycut. Mariota performed sparingly in his first season with the Silver and Black. He had been the previous beginning quarterback of the Tennessee Titans as the previous No. 2 total decide again in 2015. If he doesn’t take a paycut, Mariota may very well be launched and free to signal wherever as soon as once more in free company. With fewer groups available on the market than earlier than, who may Mariota find yourself signing with? Resolution is coming: The #Raiders requested QB Marcus Mariota to take a paycut down to only $3M this 12 months, supply mentioned, and if he refuses the group will transfer on. Whereas a launch is probably going, the group has been in a position to commerce gamers they might reduce. That stays doable. He’s due $10.725M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021 3 new NFL groups for Marcus Mariota if he’s launched by the Las Vegas Raiders (*3*) 3 Atlanta Falcons NFC South

A backup spot the place he can reunite with a well-recognized face

The Atlanta Falcons have a borderline corridor-of-fame quarterback in Matt Ryan, however he wants a backup upon Matt Schaub’s retirement. Provided that new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had been Mariota’s offensive coordinator on the Titans and in different roles on the Tennessee teaching workers properly earlier than that, this may very well be an fascinating potential touchdown spot for Mariota if he’s launched.

Finally, that is very a lot an out of doors-the-field new NFL group if Mariota does develop into out there. Atlanta just isn’t in an excellent state of affairs up in opposition to the cap and new normal supervisor Terry Fontenot most likely doesn’t need to pay a premium on a quarterback who can be backing up Ryan in 2021. Nevertheless, it will serve Ryan and the offense to have a quarterback who is aware of Smith’s system.

2 New England Patriots AFC East

Their fascination in him has not waned in recent times

Despite the fact that the New England Patriots introduced again Cam Newton on a second contract, that doesn’t imply the Patriots are out of the potential Mariota sweepstakes. As soon as it turned clear that he was not going to be the starter in Nashville, Invoice Belichick confirmed an excessive amount of curiosity in signing the previous Oregon star in his free company. Possibly they may get one other shot?

By signing Mariota, it will signify that the Patriots are achieved with the Jarrett Stidham experiment. He’s an interception machine and was unable to remove taking part in time from Newton in his first 12 months in a brand new system in a COVID 12 months. Mariota may theoretically compete for the beginning job in Foxborough. If Newton can not keep wholesome, then Mariota could have his shot at redemption right here.

1 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East

That is his greatest alternative to compete for a beginning job in 2021

Whereas the Philadelphia Eagles may use the No. 6 total decide on one of many many alluring quarterback prospects coming into the 2021 NFL Draft, they might simply need to take the very best participant out there to encompass Jalen Hurts with as a lot expertise as doable. Nevertheless, it will serve Philadelphia to have a participant like Mariota to come back in and compete for the beginning job as properly.

That is Nick Sirianni’s first 12 months as a head coach and he was not a part of the regime that introduced Hurts into the fold. The most effective factor he can do is enable his group to get higher via competitors. Hurts could have extra upside than Mariota at this level of his profession, however Mariota has quarterbacked a handful of playoff groups earlier than. It’s important to imagine the Eagles can be .

What groups do you assume can be focused on signing Mariota if he’s launched by the Raiders?