What 5 NCAA Tournament video games look like the perfect bets and the perfect picks in opposition to the unfold going into first spherical on Saturday?

NCAA Tournament Fearless Predictions, Sport Previews

Listed below are 5 NCAA Tournament first spherical Saturday video games that look like a wee bit favorable in opposition to the unfold.

5. (1) Michigan vs (16) Texas Southern

LINE: Michigan -26

ATS PICK: Texas Southern

The NCAA Tournament is clearly a complete separate factor from something that occurs throughout the common season, nevertheless it’s nonetheless asking the world for one thing totally different and new to happen.

It’s not like Texas Southern didn’t play anybody. Sure, something that occurred in November shouldn’t actually matter, however the Tigers misplaced to Washington State by 4 and wasn’t completely embarrassing in an 85-65 loss to Oklahoma State.

The key comp is Wyoming, an up-and-down, high-powered crew that likes to get shifting, and Texas Southern shocked the Cowboys 76-74 in Laramie.

I’m stalling right here … it’s Michigan, it’s a 1 seed vs a 16, and it’s going to win by no matter level whole it needs to. Nonetheless …

The Wolverines didn’t beat anybody this yr by greater than 26, and Texas Southern didn’t lose to anybody this yr by greater than 26.

The Tigers’ worst loss was that 85-65 factor in opposition to Oklahoma State, and Michigan’s greatest win was by 25 over Minnesota.

Oh, you’ll need to sweat it out – Michigan will probably be up 30-10 in a hiccup – but when the anomaly occurs, so be it.

