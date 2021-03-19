Paul Pogba got here off the bench to fireside Manchester United into the Europa League quarter-finals, beating AC Milan 1-0 on the San Siro to finish a 2-1 mixture win on Thursday night time.

The Frenchman, who had missed the earlier 10 video games with a thigh harm, made an instantaneous influence after changing Marcus Rashford on the break to attain the essential away objective as United joined Arsenal in Friday’s draw for the final eight.

Like Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic got here off the bench within the second half to face his former membership however the Swede was denied with a header from shut vary by Dean Henderson throughout an open second interval.

United used all their expertise to wind down the clock and may need doubled their lead on the night time when Pogba’s header from Dan James went narrowly over, however one objective would show sufficient.

Participant rankings AC Milan: G. Donnarumma (6), Kalulu (5), Kjaer (6), Tomori (6), Hernandez (6), Kessie (6), Meite (5), Saelemaekers (6), Calhanoglu (7), Krunic (5), Castillejo (6). Subs: Dalot (6), Ibrahimovic (6), Brahim Diaz (6). Man Utd: Henderson (7), Lindelof (8), Maguire (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Shaw (7), McTominay (7), Fred (8), James (6), Fernandes (6), Rashford (5), Greenwood (6). Subs: Pogba (8). Man of the match: Fred.

Pogba evokes well-known San Siro night time

When failing to win the primary leg at residence, United had been eradicated from six of their earlier eight ties in European competitors, however Pogba ensured that file wasn’t prolonged throughout a managed and disciplined second-half show.

This competitors supplied United’s final silverware in 2016/17, when Jose Mourinho added to that season’s EFL Cup triumph after Louis Van Gaal had masterminded FA Cup success the earlier marketing campaign.

Picture:

Bruno Fernandes’ shot fails to hit the goal throughout the opening half



They’re United’s solely main trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and, whereas decided to win his first silverware in cost, Solskjaer claimed previous to Thursday’s second leg there was extra to progress than cup success.

Group information Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named an unchanged facet. With Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani nonetheless lacking by means of harm, the Norwegian saved religion with the group that beat West Ham within the Premier League on Sunday. Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek returned to the bench, the place Zlatan Ibrahimovic and on-mortgage United full-again Diogo Dalot additionally began the night for the hosts. Castillejo, Calhanoglu and Kalulu got here into the facet.

There was little depth from his facet throughout a lacklustre opening 45 minutes, nonetheless, as Milan carved open the most effective of the primary-half possibilities. Alexis Saelemaekers shot from distance to attract a easy save from Henderson, whereas Rade Krunic volleyed vast Saelemaekers’ cross on the stroke of half-time.

Solskjaer’s males had only one shot on the right track earlier than the interval, a speculative effort from Fred that was simply gathered by Gianluigi Donnarumma whereas James went down contained in the field beneath a good problem from Fikayo Tomori.

Picture:

Alexis Saelemaekers tries his luck from distance throughout a goalless first half



High quality with the ultimate ball was missing for United, and Solskjaer acted swiftly on the restart with Pogba changing Rashford, who was fighting an ankle harm. The transfer paid instantaneous dividends.

James noticed a shot blocked to begin a penalty-field melee through which United saved their cool, with Fred’s strain on Franck Kessie main the ball to be pushed onto Pogba. 5 yards out however at an acute angle, he formed to cross solely to shimmy and strike previous Gianluigi Donnarumma on the close to put up.

It was clear Milan boss Stefano Pioli wanted to vary one thing and he summoned Ibrahimovic from the bench within the sixty fifth minute. It posed a brand new drawback for the United defence, who have been grateful to an important block from Victor Lindelof to disclaim Kessie on the close to put up.

Picture:

United supplied little within the first half earlier than Pogba’s speedy influence



Hakan Calhanoglu had supplied the cross, and the Turkey midfielder continued to offer Milan with a artistic spark as his subsequent supply was met by Ibrahimovic on the far put up, rising above Luke Shaw, and forcing an excellent one-handed save from Henderson.

Milan huffed and puffed within the closing phases, however Henderson was once more alert when Theo Hernandez’s cross deflected goalwards off Scott McTominay as United secured a formidable away win, their third in succession in opposition to Italian opposition in European competitors.

What the managers stated

Picture:

Pogba simply wanted three minutes to have an effect on the San Siro



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informed BT Sport: “I’m very completely satisfied in fact. We’ve come by means of a really troublesome tie in opposition to a implausible membership, an excellent group and we’ve overcome some difficulties.

“You give your self an opportunity to win a recreation of soccer while you preserve a clear sheet. Dean Henderson made a implausible save in direction of the top and I’m very happy with everybody’s defending. We all know the again six, with the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, at all times give every thing.

“There are a lot of good groups left however you’ve obtained to be spot on. It’s a cup competitors and something can occur. However we’re by means of and we really feel assured.”

On goalscorer Paul Pogba’s efficiency: “We’ve missed Paul. He’s been out for nearly two months and any group would miss a participant like Paul Pogba. He was simply stepping into his finest type. He is essential for us and he’s going to offer us a giant increase. He makes a really, very large distinction to us.”















1:06



Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to his facet’s 1-0 win over AC Milan (2-1 on agg) to achieve the Europa League quarter-finals.



On going through Leicester within the FA Cup this weekend: “We’re trying ahead to Sunday, it’s one other quarter-ultimate, so will simply mud ourselves down and go once more.”

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli: “We’re dissatisfied as a result of over the 2 legs we performed like an amazing group and we may have scored within the first half.

“I believe the group deserved to proceed (on this competitors), however we needed to give it a bit bit extra. I don’t assume we deserved to exit.

“Over the 2 legs, we did a lot proper, however the two targets we conceded have been extra all the way down to our personal errors – that’s what’s disappointing.”

Man of the match – Fred

Picture:

Fred stood out within the Manchester United midfield in opposition to Milan



Pogba made the distinction, whereas Henderson produced a giant save to thwart Ibrahimovic nevertheless it was the best way Fred wrestled management of the midfield that ensured United turned a lacklustre first-half show right into a extremely polished victory.

The Brazilian helped his facet come to life, bossing Kessie and Soualiho Meite in a stadium the place they’ve typically had a little bit of heartache prior to now.

In eight journeys to the San Siro, that is solely their second win – and Solskjaer confirmed his delight with Fred’s efficiency on the ultimate whistle in what may show a giant second in United’s season.

Shaw: We have been terrible first half

Picture:

Luke Shaw cuts a pissed off determine throughout a tepid opening half in Milan



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw informed BT Sport: “Clearly, we’re very completely satisfied we’re by means of. I’ll be sincere, and the lads and employees would agree, we weren’t good in any respect particularly first half we have been terrible.

“The primary 10-quarter-hour, we began nicely, saved management of the ball nevertheless it was like a change – we turned off, saved gifting away balls, bringing strain on ourselves and we have been fortunate.

“Second half it at all times helps to have a world class participant like Paul (Pogba) to make a distinction and he did that. However we all know we have to be higher than tonight.

“It’s an excellent win and the optimistic is that we’re by means of, we now have gamers coming again and the squad seems to be higher.”

Pogba makes distinction – Opta stats

Picture:

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic embrace on the touchline on the San Siro



Manchester United have progressed from every of their final two knockout ties with Milan in European competitors, having been eradicated in every of the 4 ties beforehand (European Cup in 1957-58 and 1968-69, Champions League in 2004-05 and 2006-07).

Manchester United have solely misplaced considered one of their final 20 knockout stage matches within the UEFA Europa League (W12 D7), a 1-2 defeat to Sevilla in 2019-20 semi-ultimate.

Milan have misplaced 5 of their final six residence video games in opposition to English groups in European competitors (W1), after going unbeaten in every of their first 13 such matches (W8 D5).

Dean Henderson has saved 11 clear sheets in simply 18 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions this season, another than David de Gea has registered in 29 video games (10).

Man Utd’s Paul Pogba has scored in every of his final two away video games versus Milan (additionally for Juve in April 2016) – whereas this was simply his second ever objective as an alternative choice to the Crimson Devils in what was his thirty first such look (additionally scored v Brighton in Sept 2020).

Man Utd’s Harry Maguire has performed extra minutes than some other Premier League participant in all competitions this season (3855 minutes), with no Utd participant making extra clearances (5) or interceptions (5) versus Milan tonight.

What’s subsequent?

Picture:

Mason Greenwood and Fikayo Tomori battle for the ball within the Europa League



The Europa League quarter-ultimate and semi-ultimate draw will happen from 12pm UK time on Friday, March 19. It is possible for you to to observe each attracts with Sky Sports activities.

Manchester United journey to face Leicester within the FA Cup quarter-finals at 5pm on Sunday. Fiorentina host AC Milan on the identical time.