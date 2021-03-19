Karan Johar’s Dharma Manufacturing home and Netflix India have joined collectively in a film titled Ajeeb Daastaans. It’s an anthology of 4 surprisingly contrasting tales which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored areas. Ajeeb Daastaans is all set to launch on Friday, April 16, 2021, on the Netflix streaming service.

Kran Johar took each considered one of his social media accounts the place he posted, “It’s right here… A collaborative effort, but uniquely particular person. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally proficient #DirectorsOfDharma, coming collectively to weave 4 particular person tales which are stranger than actuality itself. I can’t wait to see how every one paints their canvas with their very own shade of cinema and storytelling! Some tales take you locations, however these 4 will take you someplace you by no means thought you’d be.

Extra in-depth, The tales units in diverse milieus, discover jealousy, entitlement, prejudices, and toxicity, which are sometimes entangled inside the coronary heart of their relationships. Every story additionally takes you on a journey the place one would battle with the ethical dilemma of what’s proper and what’s incorrect, because the strains between them get blurred.

Right here is the official teaser video of Ajeeb Daastaans shared by Netflix India:

Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani direct these potent tales of affection, lust, thrill and shock.

This 2h 21min runtime romantic emotional film has forged consists of actors Apoorva Mehta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Tota Roy Chowdhury

Ajeeb Daastaans might be premiere on the date 16 April on Netflix.

