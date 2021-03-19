What extra must be mentioned concerning the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Nick Saban runs one of the vital dominant packages in school soccer historical past, and that status brings elite expertise to the group in droves. The cycle repeats itself time and again.

Terrion Arnold is the newest famous person recruit to take his skills to Tuscaloosa.

The four-star defensive again was an important participant for John Paul II Catholic High School, and he’ll get much more alternatives to point out off his expertise within the years to return.

Terrion Arnold Commits to Alabama

There was some heavy competition to signal Terrion Arnold.

Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee had been amongst his different suitors, however no different college got here shut sufficient to snagging the protection away from Bama.

The Bulldogs would have liked to land Arnold so he may be a part of linebacker Xavian Sorey within the group’s 2021 recruiting class, however UGA completed as a finalist together with the Gators.

Arnold took to social media to decide to the Tide on Nationwide Signing Day in February.

It might be arduous to crack the beginning lineup at first, just because Alabama operates as a pipeline to the NFL, however Arnold is bound to get extra constant probabilities over the subsequent few years.

Terrion Arnold Highlights

Merely put, Terrion Arnold has what it takes to achieve the NFL Draft in just a few years.

The 247Sports Composite pegs the Tallahassee, Florida native because the (*3*), and he’s as full a prospect as any highschool defender in latest reminiscence.

Enterprise as common pic.twitter.com/y8aoRDT6FZ — Terrion Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) March 4, 2021

Arnold totaled 103 tackles in 2019 and was named to the All-American Bowl roster in consequence. His 2020 solely netted him 49 extra tackles, however he did snag four interceptions and returned two for touchdowns.

He additionally performed some huge receiver, although he gained’t be featured there on Saturdays.

It’s protected to say Alabama Crimson Tide have one other unbelievable signee at their disposal.