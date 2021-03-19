Among Us Airship Map: Developers affirm that the brand new Airship Map will arrive on March 31st. Airship is the newest map which has been within the works for Among Us. Discover out all the main points concerning the map, its launch date and all the newest particulars.

After months of ready, InnerSloth has lastly come out with the discharge date for the Airship map. Airship would be the newest map which can be part of Among Us. The social deduction recreation has change into massively fashionable in the course of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In the previous few months, the variety of customers taking part in the sport has dropped. Perhaps the introduction of Airship will flip issues round for Among Us & the builders.

Among Us’ new map The Airship is lastly coming on the finish of the month, alongside a brand new replace that provides ladders. LADDERS. https://t.co/U4zJwx6DTc pic.twitter.com/w8l69IQN1K — IGN (@IGN) March 18, 2021

The Airship map can be launched to Among Us for all gamers to take pleasure in within the final week of March. On 31st March, gamers the world over will have the ability to replace their recreation and test out the Airship Map.

Among Us Airship Map particulars

In keeping with InnerSloth, Airship would be the largest but map in Among Us. The map may even enable gamers to decide on which room they wish to begin the sport in. Listed here are a number of pictures from the Airship map which was revealed on their official Twitter deal with.

paper towel pic.twitter.com/7IYEHZvR3k — Among Us ✨ New map – MARCH 31 *nervous* (@AmongUsGame) March 2, 2021

There are additionally rumours that InnerSloth can be including a brand new set of duties to the Airship map. This may be extraordinarily fascinating, and plenty of gamers & followers will certainly be ready for information relating to these duties to be accessible on-line.

The essential change can be that gamers can select their very own beginning rooms, as this may enable gamers to decide on whee they wish to begin.