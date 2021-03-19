Rookie Anthony Edwards scored a season-excessive 42 factors and Karl-Anthony Towns added a season-greatest 41 to guide the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 123-119 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening, the primary of again-to-again video games between the golf equipment.

Thursday evening's NBA outcomes

Towns made 5 three-pointers and in addition contributed 10 rebounds and eight assists because the NBA-worst Timberwolves (10-31) received for the third time of their previous 5 video games. Edwards knocked down 4 three-pointers and picked up seven rebounds as Minnesota improved to five-17 on the highway.

Devin Booker recorded 35 factors and 6 assists for Phoenix, which misplaced for simply the fifth time previously 23 video games. Mikal Bridges notched 17 factors and eight assists, Chris Paul added 17 factors, seven rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals, whereas Deandre Ayton had 14 factors and 7 boards earlier than fouling out.

The groups play once more Friday evening in Phoenix.

LeBron James welcomed LaMelo Ball again to Los Angeles with a 37-level efficiency, lifting the Lakers to a 116-105 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Taking pictures for a 3rd straight and a hundredth profession triple-double, James contributed eight rebounds and 6 assists to the Lakers’ fourth consecutive win.

Ball, the previous standout at Chino Hills Excessive within the Los Angeles suburbs, placed on a present in his Staples Middle NBA debut. He led the Hornets with 26 factors whereas additionally discovering time for 5 rebounds and 7 assists.

Schroder backed James with 22 factors and a workforce-excessive seven assists for the Lakers, who had been dealing with the Hornets for the primary time this season.

Ball’s 26-level whole was eight shy of his season-greatest, set in opposition to the Utah Jazz on February 5. It was his 14th recreation with 20 or extra factors in his rookie season and his eighth recreation with at the very least 20 factors and 7 assists.

Terry Rozier added 20 factors for the Hornets, who had had a 4-recreation successful streak snapped at Denver on Wednesday.

Bradley Beal scored 43 factors on 16-of-24 capturing to guide the Washington Wizards to a 131-122 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz.

Russell Westbrook tallied 35 factors, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for the Wizards, incomes his thirteenth triple-double of the season. Rui Hachimura chipped in 12 factors and 7 rebounds and Robin Lopez scored 11 factors as Washington snapped a 5-recreation dropping streak.

The Wizards compelled 17 turnovers and turned them into 24 factors.

Donovan Mitchell scored 42 factors and Joe Ingles added a profession-excessive 34 factors for the Jazz. Ingles matched a franchise document with eight made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert chipped in 10 factors and 13 rebounds.

Utah, which trailed by double digits for big chunks of the sport, misplaced for the second time in three video games and for the fifth time in eight video games.

Damian Lillard scored 36 factors because the Portland Path Blazers beat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans for the second time in three days, prevailing 101-93.

Enes Kanter added 16 factors and 13 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony scored 15, CJ McCollum had 11 factors and Robert Covington contributed 10 factors and 10 rebounds for Portland.

Zion Williamson had 26 factors and 10 rebounds, Brandon Ingram scored 19 and Lonzo Ball put up 15 to guide the Pelicans.

Bogdan Bogdanovic got here off the bench to attain a season-excessive 23 factors and assist the Atlanta Hawks rout the visiting Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder 116-93 on Thursday, extending their NBA-main successful streak to seven video games.

Bogdanovic shot 9-for-14 from the ground and made 5 three-pointers within the victory. It was solely his second double-digit recreation since returning on March 2 from an avulsion fracture in his proper knee that value him 25 video games. He added six rebounds and three assists.

It marked the primary time the Hawks have had a seven-recreation successful streak since 2016-17 and stored Nate McMillan’s document excellent since he turned head coach on March 1.

Atlanta additionally obtained 23 factors and 9 assists from Trae Younger, who was rested through the fourth quarter, and 19 factors and three blocks from John Collins.

Oklahoma Metropolis obtained 19 factors from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Reserve Ty Jerome made a profession-excessive six three-pointers to complete with a profession-greatest 18 factors.

Reggie Bullock scored 20 factors and got here up with a giant steal with 5.9 seconds left because the host New York Knicks held on for a 94-93 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Bullock saved the Knicks from utterly collapsing after they blew a 16-level, third-quarter lead and trailed by 5 factors twice within the fourth.

The Knicks held a 94-90 lead after Alec Burks hit a floater within the lane with 31.5 seconds left however Orlando drew inside 94-93 on Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer with 27.6 seconds left.

The Knicks had an opportunity to clinch the win however Bullock obtained tied up by Fournier and misplaced a leap ball with 19.5 seconds left. After Orlando known as a timeout, Aaron Gordon inbounded to Fournier, who moved round a display screen by Nikola Vucevic however Bullock trailed Fournier and got here up with the clutch steal past the three-level line.

Burks led the Knicks with 21 factors and in addition added 10 assists. Julius Randle posted his third triple-double of the season with 18 factors, a profession-excessive 17 assists and 10 rebounds because the Knicks shot 43 per cent and bounced again from shut losses to Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

Fournier scored 23 factors for Orlando, which misplaced its ninth straight recreation.