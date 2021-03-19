TikTok star Addison Rae launched her skilled music “Obsessed”, and the web wasted no time sharing their reactions. Rae informed Vogue the music is about self-love. However the lyrics – “I’m obsessed with me as a lot as you. Mentioned you’d die for me, I’d die for me, too” – come off as just a little extra cringe-inducing than the rest, per the web. Listed below are in the present day’s most ruthless Addison Rae memes.

Music isn’t for everybody

One Twitter person used a Kermit the Frog meme to roast Addison Rae’s new music. Kermit’s holding up a ebook that reads “Find out how to slap somebody by the web”, which, sadly, is the query lots of people are asking pertaining to Rae following the discharge of “Obsessed.”

Faux followers

Okay, so we all know the Addison Rae fanbase will do something to assist the Tik Tok star. However some Twitter customers are arguing that telling her that her new music is sweet is . . . nowhere close to tremendous useful. Typically, when you care about somebody, it’s greatest to inform them the reality, regardless of how harsh that fact may be.

can y’all give up making random ass individuals well-known who haven’t any future in a music profession, i don’t wanna hear something about addison rae’s music pic.twitter.com/sycS3xT7n9 – jackie !! (@hahajaclyn) March 19, 2021

Too many celebrities

One other Twitter netizen used a disenchanted Squidward meme for example how they really feel a couple of new rando changing into a star each single day.

Web exhibiting the place Addison Rae’s new music belongs like: pic.twitter.com/PHhFp357ep — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) March 19, 2021

The trash can is over there

One Twitter person roasted Addison Rae in essentially the most ruthless method by pretending to throw her new music within the rubbish. We hope she by no means sees this one!

DJ privileges revoked

Merely put, if anybody tries to place the brand new Addison Rae music on within the automotive, they’re getting kicked out instantly!

Addison Rae simply launched a music we want one other vaccine pic.twitter.com/ninlE8CI7y — Flupcakebitch (@Flupcake) March 19, 2021

A brand new outbreak

One other Twitter person used the COVID-19 pandemic to make a reasonably darkish (however kinda hilarious) joke about Addison Rae’s new music, suggesting we’ll all have to get vaccinated after listening to it.

Ought to we be nervous?

One individual brilliantly re-appropriated a meme of Beyoncé on the Grammys ~disassociating~ for example how we’re all feeling in regards to the new Addison Rae music. However, wait, critically . . . has anybody checked up on the poor lady?

Clown to clown

This meme completely encapsulates how we really feel about individuals saying they like the brand new Addison Rae music.

—

In the end, whereas Addison Rae admittedly made effort at her musical debut, the consensus appears to be that she ought to follow TikTok. And if she decides to stay with music, we’re positive that Twitter will proceed to be ready with all of the memes.