NCAA Tournament First Round: (3) Arkansas (23-6) vs (6) Texas Tech (18-10) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: COMING

Venue: COMING

Community: COMING

The entire CFN Fearless Predictions

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Crimson Raider protection is basically simply that good.

The perfect scoring D within the Huge 12 confirmed up giant towards a Utah State group that was the media choose 11-seed darling when the brackets have been first introduced.

Texas Tech allowed the Aggies to do okay on the within within the 65-53 win, but it surely acquired out and stopped nearly every little thing from three – and it helped that Utah State couldn’t hit a free throw and the D struggled within the second half.

Arkansas needed to battle for about half-hour towards Colgate earlier than pulling away in an 85-68 win, and now it’s going to must deal with Texas Tech’s type.

There are often too many turnovers and too many fouls – though the Hogs restricted each towards the Raiders – and in contrast to Colgate, the Crimson Raiders will be capable of gradual issues down when wanted.

2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Arkansas Will Win

Yeah, Colgate present a push and acquired all of Twitter fired up, and …

Arkansas received by 17.

Texas Tech was unbelievable offensively when it needed to be towards Utah State, however it’s not constructed to maintain up if and when the Hogs get their offense in gear.

They’re going to wish to hold every little thing shifting and rise up and down the ground in a rush, and so they’re going to maximise their possessions by protecting the strain on at each ends all sport lengthy.

Nearly as good because the Crimson Raider protection is, it’s often simply okay at guarding the three and the Hogs will hold firing. They’re 10-0 this yr when making 9 threes or extra, however …

School Basketball Consultants Picks For Arkansas vs Texas Tech

What’s Going To Occur

Arkansas must be purple scorching on this to drag it out. If the threes are falling, it wins. In the event that they aren’t, the Texas Tech protection shall be powerful sufficient to drag this off.

Comps are all the time harmful, however Arkansas misplaced its one Huge 12 sport to Oklahoma State – it solely made 5 threes – and Texas Tech received its lone SEC sport beating LSU, though the Tiger O was on from the skin.

Arkansas can play protection, too, however the Crimson Raiders will play the grinding sport within the clutch a wee bit higher.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 68, Arkansas 66

Line: Texas Tech -1, rpm: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Should See Ranking: 3.5

