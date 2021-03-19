Armie Hammer is presently underneath investigation after a former girlfriend instructed law enforcement officials that the actor violently sexually assaulted her, in keeping with Hollywood Life. This accusation comes after a number of allegations made towards the star for acts of sexual assault, together with verbal & bodily, and even accusation of the actor having cannibalistic sexual wishes. Learn on to search out out all the main points right here.

Disturbing accusations

The previous girlfriend, a lady named Effie, has accused thirty-four-year-old Armie Hammer of violently raping her in 2017. In a press convention together with her legal professional Gloria Allred by way of Fb, Effie said that she thought “he was going to kill me”.

Within the press convention, Effie proclaimed in an emotional assertion that “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over 4 hours in Los Angeles. Throughout which he repeatedly slapped my head towards a wall bruising my face. He additionally dedicated different acts of violence towards me to which I didn’t consent”.

The previous girlfriend of Armie Hammer mentioned the 2 have been in an on-again/off-again relationship for 4 years. Throughout the alleged rape, Effie mentioned that the actor beat her toes in order that it might be painful each time she walked. She additionally said that when she tried to get away, he “wouldn’t let me”.

Effie & Armie’s relationship

The previous girlfriend of Armie Hammer, twenty-four-year-old Effie revealed that the 2 had first met on Fb when she was simply twenty years outdated, admitting that they “fell in love” fairly rapidly.

She said: “Trying again, it’s now clear to me wаs using mаnipulаtion tаctics as a way to exert management over me till I stаrted to lose myself would typically check my devotion to him, crossing my boundаries аs he becаme increаsingly extra violent used me mentаlly, emotionаlly, sexuаlly”.

Armie himself nevertheless is denying these accusations, and Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer, the star’s legal professional, instructed Hollywood Life that Hammer’s relationship with Effie in addition to different previous girlfriends have been “fully consensual, mentioned and agreed upon prematurely, and mutually participatory”.

Ongoing investigation

These very critical allegations have led the police to open an lively investigation on the previous girlfriend of Armie Hammer. Police instructed HollywoodLife “On February third Investigators on the LAPD operations West Bureau particular assault part have been contacted by an legal professional representing a feminine group member”.

“After talking with the group member the division initiated a sexual assault investigation which is being investigated by the particular assault part. That is an ongoing investigation and no different particulars can be found”.

In response, Armie’s lawyer included a prolonged assertion with a screenshot of alleged texts shared between Armie & Effie, claiming that it was simply “one of a whole lot” that Effie despatched. The assertion learn: Effie’s personal correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As just lately as July 18th, 2020, [she] despatched graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she needed him to do to her”.

“Mr. Hammer responded, making it clear that he didn’t need to keep that kind of relationship together with her. It was by no means Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual wishes, however she has now escalated this matter to a different stage by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press convention. With the reality on his facet, Mr. Hammer welcomes the chance to set the document straight”.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that every one of his interactions with [Effie] — and each different sexual accomplice of his for that matter — have been fully consensual, mentioned and agreed upon prematurely, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] consideration looking for and ill-advised authorized bid will solely make it tougher for actual victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve”.

Effie’s lawyer Gloria Allred responded to this assertion by saying: “I problem Armie Hammer to current all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Division and reply all of their questions instantly quite than by means of his attorneys”.