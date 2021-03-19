Match statistics: Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos

For the second time this week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s timing was a bit off.

The Arsenal captain was again within the facet towards Olympiacos after being dropped against Tottenham for turning up late, however the Gabon worldwide seemed like he was nonetheless approach off the tempo.

Aubameyang endured a depressing evening in entrance of objective, lacking a number of wonderful probabilities to place the sport to mattress for his facet and ship it cruising into the Europa League quarterfinals.

As a substitute it needed to endure one other nervy night towards the Greek champions in north London because it edged by to the final eight 3-2 on mixture, regardless of shedding 1-0 on the evening.

“I hope he doesn’t, we have now moved on from that,” Mikel Arteta stated after the sport when requested whether or not the captain nonetheless had ideas in his head about what had gone on final weekend.

“He began the sport and we count on when he does play he performs on the degree he can.”

It’s been simply over a 12 months since Olympiacos surprised Arsenal on the Emirates Stadium and despatched it crashing out of this competitors on the first knockout stage.

Recollections of that dramatic night have been contemporary in everybody’s thoughts since this season’s draw as soon as once more paired the 2 sides collectively, however Arsenal’s 3-1 win in Greece final week ensured it had way more of a buffer this time round.

And the Gunners did want it, with the guests threatening a comeback when Youssef El-Arabi, scorer of the profitable objective final season, gave Olympiacos a 1-0 lead early within the second half.

But that was nearly as good because it received for the guests, who by no means actually seemed like including to their lead within the closing levels.

The victory over two legs will heal some scars for Arsenal and it ensures it has progressed by to the quarterfinals of the Europa League for the third time in 4 seasons.

But it wasn’t fairly, with Arteta’s facet as soon as once more exhibiting how a lot it struggles when attempting to see a recreation out.

And the Gunners boss is aware of that issues should enhance if they’ll go on a progress by the latter levels of the competitors.

Getty Photographs

https://pictures.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/29/3a/nicolas-pepe-arsenal-gfx_1g0s91kywuqr31f9ch7s6vmb5n.jpeg?t=1191586536&w=500&high quality=80



“I’m happy as a result of we’re by and final 12 months we went out to them,” he stated. “But if I’ve to judge the efficiency, what we have now performed immediately with the ball is nowhere close to the requirements we have now set ourselves and we made it actually troublesome.

“Once you give the quantity of balls away that we did, you don’t have the management it is advisable handle the tie the way in which you must. And that’s associated as properly to the quantity of probabilities we missed once more.”

Arsenal misplaced its approach fully within the ultimate quarter-hour towards Spurs final weekend and nearly threw away a recreation it had fully dominated.

Arteta admitted after that match that his facet had managed the closing levels “actually, actually badly” and referred to as on his gamers to keep away from making the identical errors towards Olympiacos.

But after El-Arabi had given Olympiacos the lead on the evening, it was a case of standard story for Arsenal.

It simply couldn’t get a grip on the sport and, though it by no means actually seemed like conceding once more, Arteta is properly conscious that his facet has to enhance massively whether it is to go on and win the competitors.

“We’re actually joyful we’re by,” he stated. “It’s one other step ahead as a crew. Hopefully we will be taught some classes as properly.

“We have now overwhelmed two good groups in Benfica and Olympiacos, however the subsequent one will probably be even harder I feel.”

It wasn’t as if Arsenal didn’t have the probabilities to calm the nerves. In truth it had lots, however a collection of terrible misses ensured the sport was way more tense than it ought to have been.

Aubameyang was the chief perpetrator, lacking a golden likelihood in both half and seeing one other shut-vary effort saved out by Olympiacos keeper Jose Sa.

Nicolas Pepe additionally ought to have scored and one incident, when his objective-certain shot deflected over after hitting Emile Smith Rowe’s face, summed up Arsenal’s evening.

They made it far harder than they need to have. But the necessary factor is the Gunners are nonetheless alive to struggle one other day.