The Nigerian was given the marching orders because the Gers crashed out of the Europa League following Thursday’s loss to the Red and Whites

Leon Balogun was proven the crimson card as Rangers crumbled 2-0 at dwelling to Slavia Prague in Thursday’s Europa League encounter.

Following a second warning on the Ibrox Stadium, the Nigeria worldwide acquired the marching orders from referee Orel Grinfeld.

73′ RED: Leon Balogun is shipped off after choosing up a second reserving | 0-1 (Agg 1-2) — Rangers Soccer Membership (@RangersFC) March 18, 2021

Balogun had earlier been cautioned within the 18th minute, nonetheless, he acquired the second of the encounter following a horror deal with on Lukas Masopust.

His teammate Kemar Roofe – who was a fifty fifth minute alternative for Scott Arfield – was proven the best way out 12 minutes earlier following a critical foul play in opposition to Ondrej Kolar.

The Jamaican ahead stamped his stud on the face of the guests’ goalkeeper whereas on a purpose-certain transfer.

This is the primary time the Scottish Premiership giants have had two gamers (Keemar Roofe and Leon Balogun) despatched off in a single recreation in main European competitors for the very first time.

2 – Rangers have had two gamers (Keemar Roofe and Leon Balogun) despatched off in a single recreation in main European competitors for the very first time. Catastrophe. #UEL – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

Having performed a 1-1 draw within the first leg of the Spherical of 16 conflict on the Sinobo Stadium, Steven Gerrard’s males wanted only a win or a 0-0 draw a minimum of to qualify for the quarter-remaining, however, they have been unable to cease the robust-willed Czech First League outfit.

14 minutes into the encounter Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka handed the Red and Whites a effectively-deserved lead – heading previous goalkeeper Allan McGregor a pleasant cross from Jan Boril.

The hosts tried all they may to degree issues however having two of their gamers proven the best way out decelerated their combating spirit.

A minute after Balogun’s dismissal, Nicolae Stanciu scored the necessary second purpose handy Jindrich Trpisovsky’s aspect an important away victory – thus, scaling by on a 3-1 combination.

Nigeria’s Joe Aribo was in motion from begin to end for Rangers, albeit, his presence couldn’t rescue his aspect from elimination. Whereas, South African midfielder Bongani Zungu was introduced in for Alfredo Morelos with eight minutes to full time.

For Slavia Prague, Olayinka was substituted for Masopust within the 58th minute, whereas Cote d’Ivoire’s defender Simon Deli and Senegalese ahead Abdallah Sima have been on parade from begin to end.

Having crashed out of the European membership championship, Rangers will shift their consideration to the Scottish Premier League the place they’ve been declared as champions of the 2020-21 marketing campaign.