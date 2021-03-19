Brighton vs Newcastle: Who will come out on top in huge Premier League relegation battle clash on Saturday?

Brighton face Newcastle on Saturday in what may very well be a pivotal second within the battle for Premier League survival.

The sixteenth-positioned Seagulls host seventeenth-positioned Newcastle on the Amex on Sky Sports activities and each golf equipment know victory will pull them away from hazard – however defeat will go away them fearing relegation.

Forward of the important thing conflict, the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast spoke with Sky Sports activities Information’ information editor Elliot Cook dinner and North East reporter Keith Downie for the within observe on the techniques, workforce information, and significance of this conflict for each groups…

Take heed to the Sky Sports activities Pitch to Put up Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

A pivotal week for Brighton after win at Southampton

Cook dinner: It’s a essential sport. I may argue it’s a barely larger sport for Newcastle than it’s for Brighton on the idea that if Brighton don’t lose, Newcastle won’t leap above them.

Given the run of video games Brighton have gotten after this one – which is Man Utd away, Everton residence, Chelsea away – it’s going to be tough to choose up factors in these video games. So the Newcastle sport is one Brighton might be considering, this is a chance for them to essentially pull themselves additional away from the relegation zone.

Brighton’s Premier League run-in Newcastle, residence – Sat, Mar 20

Man Utd, away – Solar, Apr 4

Everton, residence – Mon, Apr 12

Chelsea, away – Sat, Apr 17

Sheff Utd, away – Sat, Apr 24

Leeds, residence – Sat, Could 1

Wolves, away – Sat, Could 8

West Ham, residence – Tue, Could 11

Man Metropolis, residence – Sat, Could 15

Arsenal, away – Solar, Could 23

Greatest match of the season for Newcastle – however Bruce more likely to keep both means

Downie: That is Newcastle’s largest match of the season to date. It’s the basic six-pointer. In the event that they had been to lose to Brighton and Fulham get one thing in opposition to Leeds on Friday night time, it truly is starting to look bleak for the workforce.

If Brighton win on Saturday, it is going to be fascinating to see what Mike Ashley decides to do. Will he stick to Steve Bruce anyway and gamble and provides him the remainder of the season? Or will he assume, I must do one thing right here and provides it one final throw of the cube? In my opinion, if he was to try this after Brighton, I believe it’s in all probability too late to try this change and I believe loads of the Newcastle followers would say the identical. They might have preferred that change a few months in the past.

However Newcastle have performed it earlier than, when their backs have been in opposition to the wall they’ve picked up the outcomes they usually have nonetheless bought the gamers to do it. Even with out these entrance three, they nonetheless have the higher squad than Brighton. However it’s Fulham each groups actually have to fret about.

Newcastle’s Premier League run-in Brighton, away – Sat, Mar 20

Tottenham, residence – Solar, Apr 4

Burnley, away – Solar, Apr 11

West Ham, residence – Sat, Apr 17

Liverpool, away – Sat, Apr 24

Arsenal, residence – Sat, Could 1

Leicester, away – Sat, Could 8

Man Metropolis, residence – Wed, Could 12

Sheff Utd, residence – Sat, Could 15

Fulham, away – Solar, Could 23

Why aren’t Brighton turning good performances into factors?

Cook dinner: I’ve typically heard the phrase, Brighton play good soccer however there’s no finish product. The issue has been the shot conversion charge has been fairly low. They do create probabilities – I’d not say as many clear-reduce because the notion is – however they’ve come up in opposition to some goalkeepers in positive type. I bear in mind the Aston Villa sport on the Amex when Emi Martinez was excellent in that sport, making quite a lot of good saves.

Additionally, defensively they’ve given one or two foolish targets away, late targets – maybe lapses in focus – I’m eager about Crystal Palace, after they conceded that late winner. There have been one or two particular person errors.

However it’s additionally price taking into consideration, Brighton have had accidents to key personnel. Tariq Lamptey, he’s out for the remainder of the season, there’s no Adam Webster in the intervening time and he was in superb type, Solly March is out for the season… that must be taken under consideration.

Newcastle followers don’t blame accidents – they blame Bruce

Downie: I don’t assume the Newcastle supporters would blame accidents. I do know Steve Bruce has bemoaned his luck with accidents and clearly they’d the COVID outbreak in November, however should you ask any Newcastle supporter proper now why they’re within the place they’re in, they may say the supervisor. They really feel the supervisor is guilty for them being on this actual precarious place on the foot of the desk, which two, three months in the past, most outsiders couldn’t see attainable.

However Newcastle supporters I communicate to have been saying Newcastle have been sleepwalking in the direction of relegation, they really feel the supervisor and people concerned within the membership haven’t been alert to the hazards they’ve confronted.

In case you ask any Newcastle supporter proper now why they’re within the place they’re in, they may say the supervisor. Newcastle supporters I communicate to have been saying Newcastle have been sleepwalking in the direction of relegation they usually really feel the supervisor and people concerned within the membership haven’t been alert to the hazards they’ve confronted.

Newcastle may go into this match on Saturday night within the backside three, if Fulham beat Leeds on Friday night time. That’s how critical it’s got.

The accidents haven’t helped – they usually have come at a time after they have truly been enjoying higher. They’re lacking their three key gamers, who had simply begun to click on. Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron.

Picture:

Newcastle have tried to play a extra attacking model of soccer in current weeks – however regardless of improved performances, they’ve slipped down the desk



To overlook all three of them at this stage of the season has been terrible – however Newcastle ought to by no means have gotten themselves into this case anyway.

They’re clearly in a relegation battle now and because it stands among the many three groups – Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham – Newcastle are the most definitely to go down.















3:03



FREE HIGHLIGHTS: Highlights from Newcastle’s draw in opposition to Aston Villa within the Premier League



Have Brighton made progress underneath Graham Potter?

There’s been a transparent model shift at Brighton – however they’re a degree and a spot worse off than they had been at this stage in Chris Hughton’s closing season.

Cook dinner: It’s a very good query and one which divides opinion amongst Brighton supporters. Loads of keyboard warriors would counsel that no, there has not been the development they thought there could be or they hoped for. They fairly rightly level to the truth that if followers had been within the floor, Brighton have solely gained one residence sport all season. If 30,000 had been within the Amex week in, week out this season would there be extra stress on Graham Potter? The reply is, there completely could be.

I actually know from the hierarchy, the way in which they really feel about Potter is they’re 100 per cent behind him. I’d be amazed, if Brighton went down, Potter wouldn’t be the supervisor subsequent season. Early in his tenure he signed an prolonged contract at Brighton, which raised eyebrows as a result of it occurred so shortly.















2:57



FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton’s win over Southampton within the Premier League



However Brighton have a really lengthy-time period plan. They’re constructing for the longer term at a really early stage. In case you take a look at how properly the U18s are doing… the whole lot is geared in the direction of the longer term, they usually see Potter as the person on the high.

Final season, we must always recognise Brighton bought 41 factors, which was a Premier League file for them of their third season.

I believe the gamers haven’t fairly fulfilled their potential and that has been a problem for him. Justifiably, you’ll be able to query one or two of his substitutions coming fairly late on in video games – however on the similar time he’s additionally proven he’s not afraid to make modifications very early on in a sport.

There’s no definitive reply. In phrases of leisure and watching the workforce play, it’s extra pleasing on the attention. However the goal is to remain within the division, that’s what it’s all about, and Brighton want factors.

How will the sport play out?

Cook dinner: I don’t see any cause for Brighton to alter their model. Potter has been constant in what he desires to do. To alter the way in which of enjoying could be foolhardy at this stage of the season.

Curiously, Brighton’s wins have are available video games the place they’ve had much less possession than the opposite workforce. What that tells you is they’re fairly a very good counter-attacking workforce and they have gamers who can harm you.

Picture:

Neal Maupay scored from the spot in Brighton’s win at Newcastle



Downie: I would want to take a look at the stats, however it seems like that with Newcastle, too. At first of the season, after they had been enjoying extra on the again foot, digging in for a end result they appeared to choose up extra factors and since they’ve been extra attacking they haven’t been capable of end off video games.

Perhaps neither workforce will need the ball on Saturday night time!

The 2 of them have been concerned – over the previous three or 4 years, even after they had been within the Championship – in these huge video games in the direction of the tip of the season.

It’s going to actually be a battle of attrition – and it’ll have an enormous bearing on what occurs come the tip of the season.

Predictions – and what the price of defeat could be

Downie: It’s bought draw written throughout it!

In case you had been to lose, it is going to have a huge effect on you transferring ahead for the remaining matches of the season and it could be fairly tough to come back again from, for both workforce. They’re in all probability hoping Leeds win in opposition to Fulham on Friday then choose up a degree every and off they go to the following sport.

However after this one, Newcastle have a horrendous listing of fixtures. So robust. Sure, the final two matches are Sheffield United and Fulham, however they want to ensure they have a combating probability come these two video games.

Picture:

Jamal Lewis was kicked within the face by Yves Bissouma earlier this season, leading to crimson card for the Brighton midfielder



Cook dinner: I agree with Keith, I believe it is going to be a draw. But when there’s a loser, they have two weeks to mull over it, as a result of it’s the worldwide break. That’s going to be a very long time for each units of gamers and managers to stew over if they don’t get the end result they need.

Downie: On a constructive word for Newcastle, in the event that they do get that win, go into the worldwide break, they might then hope to have their entrance three again for the sport after that. Instantly, the whole lot begins to look extra constructive.

In this week’s Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Sky Sports activities Information’ Elliot Cook dinner and Keith Downie be part of Peter Smith to sit up for an important conflict within the battle in opposition to relegation, which sees Brighton host Newcastle on Saturday night time. From evaluation of what’s gone incorrect this season, to techniques for this conflict, and what defeat would imply for each managers, we’ve the last word lowdown on this pivotal sport.

We even have the most recent on Arsenal, following their progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and ask Sky Sports activities soccer journalist Ron Walker whether or not West Ham can topple their London rivals.

Plus, Sky Sports activities soccer journalist Charlotte Marsh reacts to Tottenham’s disastrous defeat to Dinamo Zagreb and discusses whether or not Jose Mourinho’s facet can salvage their season domestically, beginning with a difficult journey to Aston Villa.

Take heed to the Sky Sports activities Pitch to Put up Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox