Be careful for these Celebrity photographs, footage noticed publicly in Viral Images: Malika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rubina Dilaik and extra actors noticed publicly.

Malaika Arora noticed at Bandra Diva Yoga

Bollywood actress, and former Arbaz Khan’s spouse Malika Arora was noticed at Bandra, following her morning Diva Yoga lessons. The actress is doing arduous work to get a slim physique, which may be observed within the newest photographs.

Rakul Preet Singh snapped a put up at Anshuka Yoga Bandra

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a purple yoga outfit in Bandra, Mumbai publicly.

Vijay devarakonda Arrived in Mumbai

The romantic actor Vijay Deverakonda noticed at Mumbai Airport in a inexperienced t-shirt and necker with white footwear, black face-mask.

Ananya panday noticed at Versova Jetty

SOTY actress Ananya Pandey was just lately noticed in a denim denims and high-waist prime, with a cool bag.

Rubina Dilaik Spotted in Andheri, Mumbai

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik was noticed in yellow and black gown outfit. She was wanting so attractive horny within the newest footage.

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, And Jacqueline Fernandez noticed at Personal Airport Kalina leaving for Ayodhya

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, and Jacqueline Fernandez had been seen at personal Airport Kalina leaving for Ayodhya for thier subsequent upcoming movie “RamSetu“.

Helly Shah Spotted at Juhu

Indian tv actress, Helly Shah is understood For her portrayal of Swara Maheshwari in Swaragini and Devanshi Bakshi in Devanshi and has been taking part in Riddhima Vansh Raisinghania, was seen at Juhu in a white-spotted black mini gown outfit.

Kriti I say noticed at Tori Restaurant Bandra

The actress Kirti Sanon was seen outdoors a Bandra restaurnt in a inexperienced one aspect off-shoulder bodycon gorgeous outfit.

Click on right here to observe extra celeb unique photographs and footage.

For extra newest motion pictures information, Media & Leisure Information, Celebrity Newest information, celeb photographs, movies like or observe us on social media platforms. Be happy to affix us on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Telegram and Google News.