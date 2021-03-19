Earlier this week, Indiana College fired the coach of their males’s basketball crew, Archie Miller. Nearly instantly, rumors started circulating concerning the risk that they’d go after Boston Celtics coach, Brad Stevens, who’s an Indiana native and beforehand coached at Butler.

That, nonetheless, gained’t be occurring. On Friday, Stevens as soon as once more confirmed that he gained’t be leaving the Celtics any time quickly. Talking to reporters, Stevens defined that he was making an attempt to be respectful, however needed to make it clear that he’s not contemplating leaving.

Stevens’ full statement:

I stated it the opposite day: I’m not. And I attempted to say it as clearly as I may and likewise make it possible for individuals perceive that place to me is particular. As a result of I don’t wish to make it sound prefer it’s not. However, like I stated the opposite day, I’m so grateful to this group, and to the individuals right here, and for all that they’ve achieved for us. I’ve obtained unbelievable management in Danny [Ainge] and Wyc [Grousbeck] and [Stephen Pagliuca], and what they’ve achieved for us, the way in which we’ve been supported. We’re going by way of a troublesome season, and I feel that it’s not my job to not undergo it. It’s not my job to not make certain I’m doing all the things I can to assist discover a higher model of ourselves this yr. I really like coming to work daily. I really like this space. Folks have been nice to us. My household is so completely happy. And, on the identical time, house is residence. And that’s why I needed to ensure all people understood meaning loads. However no. Similar to I stated on Tuesday, I’m not. So, I don’t know if I should reply that once more on Monday, however I hope that folks perceive that. And other people can hopefully recognize that it nonetheless means loads to me and I hope they rent whoever the rent and they’re there for 20 years and children really feel like I did. However I’m not a child anymore. I’m a 44-yr-outdated Masshole. I swerve round others after I’m driving. I eat Dunkin Donuts and root for the Patriots. I’m, sadly, skewed in a whole lot of methods. I assume.

OK, initially, now we have to deal with his closing assertion there. Whereas swerving round individuals might be not the most secure driving approach, there’s nothing unlucky about consuming Dunkin Donuts, and definitely nothing unlucky about cheering for the Patriots. Undecided why he’s lamenting these information.

However, anyway, as Stevens talked about, he previously commented on the situation on Tuesday, saying “Like I stated earlier immediately, it’s flattering. However I additionally notice that I’m the coach of the Celtics.”

Apparently, that wasn’t convincing sufficient, nonetheless, as a result of the rumors continued. And reality be advised, it wouldn’t be shocking in the event that they proceed in some type or one other till Indiana formally hires a brand new coach. But when it wasn’t clear earlier than, it definitely is now: they gained’t be hiring Stevens.

The Celtics have struggled this season and heading into Friday evening’s recreation towards the Sacramento Kings they’re tied for seventh place within the Jap Convention at a fair 20-20. Sure, that’s properly under their regular requirements, however Stevens is under no circumstances on the recent seat.