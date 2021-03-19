Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is the romantic comedy drama movie in Telugu launched on large screens on March 19, 2021. The movie is written and directed by the debutant Peggalapati Koushik. Sadly, the film leaked on-line shortly after it was launched in theaters. Take a look at the main points

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga forged & crew:

The movie stars such gifted actors as Kartikeya Gummakonda, Lavanya Tripathi, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Srikantha Iyyenger. directed by Peggalapati Koushik, the movie can be participating and still have a tough message in response to the creators of the movie.

Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind are the producers of this movie beneath the GA2 Photos banner. Taxiwala fame Jakes Bejoy composed the unique soundtrack and background rating for this film. Karm Chawla did the cinematography and G. Satya edited the movie.

Plot of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Lavanya Tripathi, the feminine lead within the movie, performs the function of a widow, which could be very uncommon in Telugu motion pictures. the love story between Karthikeya and Lavanya is offered in a convincing manner. It’s a sort of typical love story and it takes place in Vizag. The movie was presupposed to be launched in 2020, however the filming was delayed as a result of COVID outbreak within the nation.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga has leaked on-line for obtain:

The film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was leaked on the web by a number of pirates shortly after it was launched in theaters. That is one thing anticipated as piracy has turn out to be quite common for all newly launched motion pictures today.

Websites like TamilMv, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram assist the net piracy of flicks. Sadly, the film is now accessible for obtain and customers of those websites can obtain or watch the Chaavu Kaburu Challaga film.

Reviews say this movie was made on a modest funds. The film must get an honest dialog to interrupt even on the field workplace. Given the piracy difficulty, we hope the movie does nicely on the field workplace with good viewers dialog.