Movie Review: Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Director: Koushik Pegallapati

Producer: Bunny Vasu

Music director: Jakes Bejoy

Starring: Kartikeya, Lavanya Tripathi, Aamani

Launch Date: nineteenth March 2021

Score: 3/5

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga movie Review: Kartikeya Gummakonda, Lavanya Tripathi, Aamani starrer romantic entertainer Chaavu Kaburu Challaga helmed by Koushik Pegallapati, has hit the theaters right this moment on nineteenth March 2021. The movie Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is carrying first rate buzz among the many movie lovers. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga additionally has Murali Sharma, Aamani, Srikanth Iyyengar, Rajitha, Achanta Mahesh, Bhadram and Prabhu within the essential roles. Let’s have a look at the story of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

Story: Basthi Balaraju (Kartikeya) is a van driver who carries lifeless our bodies. In the future, whereas transporting the mortal stays of an individual Peter, Balaraju sees the deceased man’s spouse Mallika(Lavanya Tripathi) and falls for her. He tries to woo her at any value. Later Mallika information a police grievance in opposition to Balaraju. On the otherside, a twist arises within the story as actor’ mom has affair with somebody. This angle is linked with Balaraju’ love story. What occurs nextm type remainder of the story of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

Extra Factors:

Efficiency

Kartikeya

Lavanya Tripathi de glam look

Story

Climax

Minus Factors:

Narration

Few scenes in Second half

Efficiency: Kartikeya is great as Basthi Balaraju. He has given incredible efficiency. His physique languages, comedian timing and facial expressions are considerable. Kartikeya is in excellent type, particularly the convenience and power ranges. Lavanya Tripathi in de-glam look performes rather well. She deliveres her finest. Murali Sharma is as typical in his position. Aamani, a slum lady justifies together with her position. Anasuya Bharadwaj seems in an merchandise music and appears good.

Technical: The premise of the love story is sweet. The Feelings are robust. Story sensible , there’s nothing a lot. The dialogues of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga are entertaining. Cinematography is alright. The songs are good. Jakes Bejoy units the temper up for the movie together with his background music . Enhancing is ok and the Cinematography by Karm Chawla is pleasant to eyes. Motion sequences are properly choreographed. Artwork division did a advantageous job.

Evaluation: Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is a mass movie with lifelike backdrop.