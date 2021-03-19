Liverpool have been paired with Real Madrid within the quarter-finals of the Champions League, whereas Manchester City will tackle Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Chelsea should attempt to navigate a route previous shock bundle Porto and there shall be a re-match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain – the 2 finalists from 2020.

All contests at this stage of elite European competitors are mouth-watering, however the draw for the final eight has thrown up some intriguing tussles.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have loads of historical past, with the Blancos rising victorious in opposition to the Reds within the 2018 closing as they conquered the continent for a thirteenth time, and shall be anticipated to provide extra fireworks once they lock horns.

Manchester City stay within the hunt for a historic quadruple this season, however Pep Guardiola’s efforts to ship a primary Champions League crown to the Etihad Stadium shall be examined to the complete by Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and an thrilling Borussia Dortmund aspect.

Porto , who prevailed as underdogs below Jose Mourinho 17 years in the past, shocked Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus within the final 16 and face one other robust job in opposition to a Chelsea aspect which can be but to endure defeat below Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern Munich retain their grip on essentially the most prestigious of prizes for now, however they have been pushed all the way in which by PSG in final season’s showpiece and can want no reminding of the appreciable menace posed to them by the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Champions League quarter-closing attract full

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Semi-closing draw

Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 1

Winner of QF 4 vs Winner of QF 2

When will the video games happen?

The primary legs of this season’s quarter-closing clashes will happen on April 6 and seven, with the return dates being staged per week later.

Semi-closing encounters are pencilled in for April 27 and 28, with the second legs as soon as once more being held the next week, and all of these nonetheless concerned have their sights set on a closing look in Istanbul on Might 29.

Who’s the highest scorer within the 2020-21 Champions League?

Getty

https://pictures.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/7b/39/erling-haaland-mohamed-salah-kylian-mbappe_agocib4n3ihr1v1vf6padgq7c.jpeg?t=-1814591626&w=500&high quality=80



There are celebrity performers to be discovered throughout the board as we attain the enterprise finish of the Champions League.

Dortmund striker Haaland tops the goal charts on 10 as things stand , with the prolific Norwegian the one man to have reached double figures.

PSG forwards Neymar and Mbappe have six efforts apiece, with the latter netting a shocking hat-trick in opposition to Barcelona at Camp Nou within the final spherical to assist his aspect progress.

Olivier Giroud additionally has six strikes to his identify, and stays within the hunt for extra, with Alvaro Morata, Marcus Rashford and Youssef En-Nesyri the others to hit that mark.

Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski sits on 5 targets to date, with the potential there for extra to return, with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah matching that tally as they look to fire their respective sides to more European glory.

Additional studying