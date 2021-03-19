Chanakya is launched in theaters in Telugu states at present. Though the movie is getting optimistic critiques from the critics, it has change into a nightmare for the producers on account of the movie’s leakage online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Piracy is certainly one of the largest issues going through the movie industries throughout the nation at present.

Chanakya Full Movie Download Leaked Online on Tamilrockers | Will this affect the till collections?

In response to a report, there was nearly a lack of 90,000 crores per 12 months in all movie industries in the nation on account of piracy and the leakage of movies earlier than or after official launch. In response to a Hindu report, the demand for Telugu motion pictures is way increased at round 16 million.

Excessive finances motion pictures like Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and low finances motion pictures like Fidaa, Geeta Govindam are all handled the similar method in the case of piracy. No film is omitted, as soon as the film is launched in theaters, a pirated model is out there to observe free of charge on these online web sites inside hours.

This explicit film Chanakya is produced by AK Entertainments which isn’t a really huge manufacturing firm. Normally corporations like Geeta Arts or Suresh productions may even deal with the loss on account of piracy, it’s the matter of manufacturing corporations who can’t afford to lose in the title of piracy. Whereas there are legal guidelines enforced in reference to this, there may be nothing the producers can do to guard the movie on account of poor efficiency.