Johnny Depp & Amber Heard married in 2015. Their union was quick lived although and the couple cut up in 2016. Heard filed for divorce and took out a restraining order in opposition to the actor, claiming that he was bodily abusive. In accordance with Amber Heard, these incidents normally occurred whereas Depp was beneath the affect of medication & alcohol.

On the time the restraining order was filed, Heard alleged that Depp had thrown a telephone at her face and left seen bruising on her. The police later revealed that an investigation into the incident deemed that it didn’t really happen. Depp publicly denied the allegations, stating that Heard was “making an attempt to safe a untimely monetary decision by alleging abuse.”

Throughout the divorce, a settlement quantity of $7 million was reached. Heard eliminated the restraining order and rescinded her request for $50, 000 a month in spousal assist. In accordance with Heard, she donated the complete settlement quantity to charity. Johnny Depp is now talking out, claiming that he has proof that Heard lied and truly stored the cash. Here’s what we all know.

The donation

Upon receipt of the donation, Heard stated she donated the cash to the Los Angeles Kids’s Hospital. When the hospital launched its donor roll honor checklist in 2017, Amber Heard’s title was undoubtedly on the checklist.

“My philanthropic efforts have at all times been centered round medical care, particularly with ladies and youngsters. Medical care at all times struck me as a primary human proper and necessity. I’ve been doing any such work for the final 14 years with kids’s hospitals and bringing, hopefully, laughs and alleviation and distraction to youngsters which might be severely in poor health,” Heard advised Folks.

Heard additionally stated that her motivation for divorcing Depp, and the following restraining order she introduced in opposition to him, had nothing to do with cash. In accordance with Heard, as soon as proceedings started she at all times meant to donate no matter financial settlement she acquired from Depp.

A number of the settlement cash additionally went to charities that handled violence in opposition to ladies.

Depp’s new claims

In 2018, Depp sued Information Group Newspapers for libel over an article that dubbed him a “spouse beater”. He misplaced the case, and his appeals, and now he’s attempting a distinct tactic. Depp’s authorized crew filed an enchantment claiming that they’re in possession of recent proof about the validity of Heard’s alleged donation of her settlement price.

Depp’s legal professionals stated that Amber Heard advised “a calculated and manipulative lie designed to attain a potent favorable impression from the outset” when she stated that she donated the cash.

Depp’s barrister Andrew Caldecott QC says that the verify was by no means written. In accordance with Caldecott, the Los Angeles Kids’s Hospital contacted Depp’s crew in 2019 to verify that that they had not acquired any fee from Amber Heard at the moment.

Depp’s authorized crew argued that Heard’s admission that she was planning on donating the cash influenced the end result of the trial. Depp’s authorized crew had tried to determine that the allegations made by Heard in opposition to Depp have been merely a seize for his cash.

“Her donation of the $7 million to charity is hardly the act one would anticipate of a gold digger,” stated Justice Nicol in his ruling in opposition to Depp.

Now Caldecott is arguing that if the reality about the donation had been revealed on the trial, it will seemingly have affected the choose’s consideration of the proof and testimony.

Authorized illustration for Information Group Newspapers is arguing that the proof isn’t new in any respect. In accordance with them, a donation was really made, it was simply considerably lower than Heard alleged – far lower than $1 million even. Information Group Newspapers authorized crew state that this data might have been obtained throughout due diligence and all it proves is that Heard has not but accomplished her donation.

The court docket listening to these new allegations are but to make a judgment. A choice is predicted “very shortly”.