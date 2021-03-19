Chelsea Green cleared for WWE return after injury on SmackDown debut. She was final seen on WWE TV again in November final 12 months.

Chelsea Green has had a little bit of misfortune within the WWE. She was initially slated to make her most important roster debut on RAW final summer season however plans have been scrapped after Paul Heyman’s removing because the Govt Director. She ultimately made her debut on SmackDown a couple of months later.

On the exact same night time she participated in a a deadly four-way in opposition to Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tamina to earn a spot at Survivor Sequence as a part of the ladies’s crew. Green was scheduled to win. Sadly, she broke her wrist in the course of the match, forcing a change of plans midmatch.

Based on Fightful , Chelsea Green has been cleared by the WWE to make her in ring return. Actually, she was cleared to make a return by the center of February itself.

The report provides that artistic is uncertain relating to the plans involving her going ahead. She was reportedly set to endure a reputation change and undertake the moniker of ‘Victorious’. It stays to be seen if they’ll undergo with the title change now or will she return as Chelsea Green.

She signed a three-year contract extension with WWE a while after her injury in November. Her unique WWE deal was set to run out this Summer time.

In 2015, she was a contestant on WWE’s Powerful Sufficient. She was a part of the identical season that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville featured in. She completed in fourth place for the females.

