Chiranjeevi turns chief guest for Pawan Kalyan?

Energy Star Pawan Kalyan is ready for the discharge of his comeback movie Vakeel Saab, by which he will likely be seen with Krack girl Shruti Haasan. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Pink. Pawan Kalyan, after a quick hiatus, has returned to performing with this undertaking Vakeel Saab, by which he’s enjoying the function of a lawyer, which has been directed by Venu Sriram.

Being collectively backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film Vakeel Saab additionally stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in essential roles. The makers are going to prepare the pre launch occasion of Vakeel Saab on third April. Now the stories are coming that Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the pre launch occasion of Pawan Kalyan’ movie Vakeel Saab, which is able to happen at Yousufguda Stadium Hyderabad.

An official phrase concerning Chiranjeevi as Chief guest of Vakeel Saab’ pre launch occasion is awaited. Very quickly each Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi will likely be seen sharing the dais on this event.

Aside from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan additionally has a undertaking with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi which has Nidhhi Agerwal because the main girl. He’s additionally the a part of AK remake co starring Rana Daggubati.