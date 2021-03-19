On the basketball court docket, Chris Webber was a foul, unhealthy man. Being a member of the Fab 5 and a five-time NBA All-Star is just a part of his spectacular resume. His silky-smooth soar shot helped him make hundreds of thousands over time, and it additionally opened a number of doorways into a celeb courting life.

Webber, who now famously works for Turner Sports activities as a colour commentator, has been a polarizing determine since his days on the College of Michigan. Which may by no means change, however life actually slowed down fairly a bit.

Right now, Webber is a family man with a spouse and a set of twins.

Chris Webber’s Basketball Profession

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Chris Webber, whose actual title is Mayce Edward Christopher Webber III, was an enormous deal since his highschool days at Detroit Country Day School. He then selected to play his school basketball for the Michigan Wolverines and was the largest star of the Fab 5.

Taking part in alongside Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, Webber was a Consensus All-American and helped lead the Wolverines to two-straight NCAA Match championship video games. The final one, in fact, featured the notorious timeout that resulted in a technical foul and a victory for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The timeout blunder caught with Webber without end, but it surely by no means stopped him from being an unimaginable skilled basketball participant.

Webber was the primary general NBA draftee within the 1993 NBA Draft. He played for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Bullets, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons earlier than hanging up his sneakers in 2008.

The previous NBA Rookie of the Yr made nearly $180 million throughout his profession and has a net worth of roughly $80 million as of March 2021.

He’s additionally dated a wealth of high-profile ladies over time.

Chris Webber’s Celeb Relationship Historical past

Chris Webber & Tyra Banks pic.twitter.com/DgPCThaTYt — Queen P (@4Prina) January 7, 2017

Former NBA participant Chris Webber has dated or been linked to a number of celebrities previously.

Most famously, throughout his run of creating All-NBA groups, Webber dated supermodel Tyra Banks for a couple of years. They had been “extraordinarily shut,” based on the New York Times, and there have been even rumors of them getting engaged. That wasn’t true, nonetheless, as they broke up 2004.

Webber was additionally linked to Nia Lengthy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ananda Lewis over time.

That’s all previously, although, as a result of he’s now married with youngsters.

Who’s Chris Webber’s Spouse?

Chris Webber and his spouse Erika Dates-Webber dated for 2 years earlier than getting married. They tied the knot in September 2009 at a personal ceremony in Atlanta.

Dates went to Morgan State College and founded a non-profit organization and mentoring program known as The Social Butterflies Mentoring Program.

After years of trying, the joyful couple turned dad and mom for the primary time in 2017. They’d a set of twins — a boy and a woman — and named them Mayce Christopher and Elle Marie.

So grateful. After a few years of making an attempt and various heartbreaks we had been blessed with these little ones. Thanks @mrserikawebber pic.twitter.com/6Prf5WDWtj — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) June 4, 2017

“So grateful. After a few years of making an attempt and various heartbreaks we had been blessed with these little ones. Thanks @mrserikawebber,” Webber wrote on social media.

When Webber will not be calling video games for TNT throughout the US or speaking hoops on NBA TV, he’s at residence along with his household and loving life.

This submit was initially printed on August 25, 2020.