Deshaun Watson has seen his identify get dragged down as of late. Lawyer Tony Buzbee revealed a textual content chain through which the QB apologized for his habits.

The public reveals come on the heels of one more lawsuit in opposition to Watson. For these of you holding monitor at house, that brings the rely to now seven. Listed here are the texts Buzbee revealed:

Tony Buzbee simply posted on Instagram that on the press convention he’s holding tomorrow, he’ll present copies of texts and messages associated to the civil lawsuits filed in opposition to Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/7dNKXqiZTq – Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 19, 2021

Buzbee posted these on Instagram and promised to disclose extra that’ll supposedly indict the Houston Texans star quarterback. These are set to return out in a information convention set in Houston on Friday.

Nonetheless, primarily based off of those texts alone, there appears to be no onerous proof that signifies that Watson did something unsuitable.

Context is all the things in these conditions, and it looks like Buzbee has taken texts randomly which might imply something. This case remains to be creating, however for now it doesn’t seem to be Buzbee has a lot traction.

What’s Deshaun Watson Being Accused Of? What Are The Allegations In opposition to The Houston Texans Quarterback?

Watson is being accused for plenty of issues from plenty of totally different ladies. Nonetheless, all of the instances hyperlink him to some type of sexual assault or harassment.

Varied ladies stated that Watson allegedly tried to strain them into numerous sexual acts together with oral intercourse, massaging his genitals, and inappropriate touching.

Solely three lawsuits have been filed formally, and so they come from a masseuse, a health coach, and a body-work and stretch therapist. In fact, Watson has come out and vehemently denied any such involvement. He has stated that he has “by no means handled any lady with something apart from the utmost respect.”

There’s a lengthy option to go earlier than any of that is resolved, and Buzbee’s subsequent few texts are positive to shed some mild on this case. Watson is a role-model within the league, his character all the time optimistic. Even all through his school days, Watson has by no means been accused of something like this off the sector.

Regardless, it’s only a ready sport. Are Buzbee and his purchasers mendacity and making an attempt to tug Watson’s identify to the bottom in a tumultuous offseason for the Professional Bowler? Or, is Watson within the unsuitable right here? Extra information to return because the story develops.

