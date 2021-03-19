The fees are mounting towards Deshaun Watson. Picture: Getty Photographs

The variety of ladies alleging sexual assault towards Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to rise. Balloon really. In a press convention with the media, Tony Buzbee, the legal professional submitting civil fits towards Watson, stated that his workplace has taken on 12 totally different plaintiffs since (*10*) earlier this week, and is presently talking with 10 extra, bringing the potential quantity to 22 totally different fits of the same nature towards Watson.

Watson has now employed nicely-identified protection legal professional Rusty Hardin, who beforehand represented former Minnesota Vikings operating again Adrian Peterson in his 2014 child abuse case, Warren Moon in 1996 when he was charged with choking and beating his wife, and Roger Clemens in his landmark PED case.

Firstly of his press convention, Buzbee addressed some speaking factors which have been making the rounds on the web.

“I have to dispel some foolish rumors,” Buzbee stated. “Sure, I lived on River Oak Dr, however I have no idea the McNair household. Cal or Hal or no matter his title is — I wouldn’t know him if I noticed him on the road. This has nothing to do with the Texans, nothing to do with free company or timing or something.”

Buzbee additionally added that one of many plaintiffs was referred to Watson by his private quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, and one other was referred by a coach for the Houston Texans.

G/O Media could get a fee

When requested if any police studies have been filed, Buzbee stated that none have been filed to his data. He stated his intention proper now could be to ensure all civil circumstances are filed, and that police studies are going to be his subsequent step. Buzbee additionally indicated that he will probably be placing collectively a whole bundle and submit it to the police division.

Extra civil fits will probably be following. Buzbee indicated that Watson’s illustration has identified about these prices “for greater than a month,” and that he has had no contact with the Houston Texans group.

The NFL advised the Texans on Thursday that they’ve begun an investigation into the allegations towards Watson. In an e-mail to NBC, a Texans spokesperson stated:

“The NFL knowledgeable us right now that they may conduct an investigation into the allegations made within the civil lawsuits filed towards Deshaun Watson. We’ll keep in shut contact with the league as they do. We proceed to take this and all issues involving anybody throughout the Houston Texans group significantly. We don’t anticipate making any further statements till the NFL’s investigation concludes.”

In line with the personal conduct policy, the NFL can droop Watson whatever the end result of a felony conviction or investigation in the event that they really feel that his habits is “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence within the NFL.”