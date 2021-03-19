Ugly issues are coming to mild in the divorce case of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt. Since their 2016 break up, the former couple has been entangled in a variety of authorized battles, determining custody agreements & little one assist. Now, as reported yesterday, issues have gotten worse with the revelation of home abuse in the newest filings from Angelina Jolie.

In the new submitting, which was submitted final week, Jolie claims that she has proof that Brad Pitt abused each her and their youngsters. As well as, Jolie will testify to this together with “minor youngsters”. This might majorly have an effect on the couple’s custody battle the place Pitt needs a “50/50 bodily & authorized custody” of their six youngsters between the ages of 12 to 19.

Many, nevertheless, are remembering statements made by Pitt’s ex, Jennifer Aniston. Did she warn us about the abuse?

I’ve all the time remembered that Jennifer Aniston stated this after Brad Pitt left her for Angelina Jolie. pic.twitter.com/M97lamHIo0 — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) March 17, 2021

Not delicate?

On this line from an previous interview, Twitter person @NellSco factors out that Jennifer Aniston stated that “There’s a sensitivity chip that’s lacking” in regard to Brad Pitt. Aniston went by means of her personal divorce with Pitt after an alleged affair with Jolie on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith. On condition that shortly after Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston broke-up he instantly had a photoshoot with Jolie? It was all the time a bit shady.

So did Jennifer Aniston endure any abuse at the palms of Brad Pitt? Over the years, she by no means a lot commented on their marriage, and has appeared to maneuver on together with her life. In recent times, the two regarded like they have been on pleasant phrases once more. It’s doable that Jennifer Aniston had a unique expertise with Pitt, like Dita Von Teese stated of her marriage to Marilyn Manson.

Nonetheless, with the allegations popping out, individuals are most likely anticipating Jennifer Aniston to make an announcement on the allegations in opposition to Brad Pitt. No matter she decides, nevertheless, is as much as her. It’s simply one thing to keep watch over going ahead with these allegations into Brad Pitt’s alleged abuse in opposition to his household.

Not the first time

Again in 2016, shortly after Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt, the Division of Baby and Household Providers investigated an alleged incident on a aircraft from the U.S. to Europe that happened between Pitt and his eldest son Maddox, at the moment age 19. After an eight-week investigation, DCFS reached the conclusion that no “inappropriate bodily contact” happened between the pair on the flight. They have been additionally monitored for 2 years.

From a supply near the divorcing couple, they instructed OK! that Maddox has testified in opposition to his father in the divorce proceedings. “Maddox has already given testimony as [an] grownup in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering towards Brad,” the supply stated.

Maddox, additionally, needs to drop Pitt from his final title. The supply added that “He doesn’t use Pitt as his final title on paperwork that aren’t authorized and as an alternative makes use of Jolie. Maddox needs to legally change his final title to Jolie, which Angelina has stated she doesn’t assist.”

What does Brad Pitt consider this?

In keeping with a supply from Pitt’s camp, who additionally talked with OK!, he thinks that Angelina Jolie is making an attempt to show the youngsters in opposition to him. Reportedly, he now not talks to Maddox or Pax. As well as, Shiloh has additionally dropped the “Pitt” from a secret Instagram account as effectively. On Christmas 2020, Pitt solely spent the day along with his three organic youngsters: Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

We’ll preserve you up to date on the extra that we discovered about the Jolie-Pitt divorce case. But it surely appears like Jennifer Aniston could have given us all a warning about the not-great elements of Brad Pitt.