Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Viral Video Of Friend’s Wedding: A number of pictures and movies of singer Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actress Disha parmar from a current wedding ceremony they attended, have surfaced on-line. In one of many movies, Disha and Rahul might be seen acting on Sonu Nigam’s well-liked track ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ from the movie ‘Important Hoon Naa‘. Whereas Rahul appeared dapper in a shimmery tuxedo, Disha shocked in a purple lehenga. Disha’s shut buddy and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta

was additionally part of the identical wedding ceremony.

Watch Video for the Dance Efficiency of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya from their buddy’s wedding ceremony:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar carried out on Sonu Nigam’s well-liked track ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ from the movie ‘Important Hoon Na’ at a marriage.

Be careful Disha Parmar’s scorching search for wedding ceremony in these photos:

Disha Parmar appears so beautiful in a traditional purple lehenga outfit (Photographs Supply: Instagram/DishaParmar)

In the meantime, Rahul Vaidya lately stated that he would get married to Disha inside three to 4 months. The singer had earlier proposed marriage to Disha Parmar whereas on Bigg Boss 14.

As per the Occasions of India report, Rahul stated, “We’re nonetheless within the technique of finalizing a date, however marriage will occur in three to 4 months. Each of us are calm individuals. We aren’t fussy in any respect. I’ve carried out at numerous weddings and have witnessed all of the grandeur, which is why I would favor mine to be easy and intimate. We are going to host a operate for the fraternity later.

For extra newest motion pictures information, Media & Leisure Information, Celeb Newest information, celeb pictures, movies like or observe us on social media platforms. Be happy to affix us on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Telegram and Google News.

Tags: Bigg Boss 14, Disha Parmar, Disha Parmar Daring, Disha Parmar Sizzling And Attractive Outfit, Disha Parmar Sizzling Look, Disha Parmar Sizzling Outfits, Disha Parmar Lehenga Outfit, Disha Parmar Rahul Vaidya Dance Video, Disha Parmar Rahul Vaidya Romance, Disha Parmar Rahul Vaidya Story, Disha Parmar Rahul Vaidya Wedding, vogue, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Proposes Disha Parmar, Viral Video, Wedding Video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR