Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Viral Video Of Friend’s Wedding: A number of pictures and movies of singer Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actress Disha parmar from a current wedding ceremony they attended, have surfaced on-line. In one of many movies, Disha and Rahul might be seen acting on Sonu Nigam’s well-liked track ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ from the movie ‘Important Hoon Naa‘. Whereas Rahul appeared dapper in a shimmery tuxedo, Disha shocked in a purple lehenga. Disha’s shut buddy and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta

was additionally part of the identical wedding ceremony.

Watch Video for the Dance Efficiency of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya from their buddy’s wedding ceremony:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar carried out on Sonu Nigam’s well-liked track ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ from the movie ‘Important Hoon Na’ at a marriage.

Be careful Disha Parmar’s scorching search for wedding ceremony in these photos:

Disha Parmar appears so beautiful in a traditional purple lehenga outfit (Photographs Supply: Instagram/DishaParmar)

In the meantime, Rahul Vaidya lately stated that he would get married to Disha inside three to 4 months. The singer had earlier proposed marriage to Disha Parmar whereas on Bigg Boss 14.

As per the Occasions of India report, Rahul stated, “We’re nonetheless within the technique of finalizing a date, however marriage will occur in three to 4 months. Each of us are calm individuals. We aren’t fussy in any respect. I’ve carried out at numerous weddings and have witnessed all of the grandeur, which is why I would favor mine to be easy and intimate. We are going to host a operate for the fraternity later.

”

