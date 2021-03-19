The Crimson Eagles midfielder explains their goal for the primary spherical within the league however insists they’re happy with the place they’re

Express FC midfielder Abel Etrude has maintained their principal goal was to complete the primary spherical of the Ugandan Premier League on the high of the desk.

The Crimson Eagles ended their first-spherical of league matches with a 1-0 win in opposition to Police FC, a consequence that got here after that they had misplaced their 12 match unbeaten run within the high-tier following a 2-1 defeat in opposition to UPDF FC.

The win in opposition to the regulation enforcers noticed Express end within the third place with 32 factors from 15 matches, 4 fewer than desk leaders URA FC, who’ve 36 factors whereas defending champions Vipers are second with 33 factors.

Editors’ Picks

Etrude, who was twice voted the person of the match in the course of the first spherical, has maintained their goal was to complete on the high of the log and in addition end unbeaten however they may nonetheless take the third place due to the competitiveness within the league.

“The primary spherical has up and downs however total the group has carried out an amazing job,” Etrude advised the membership’s social media pages.

“We needed to finish the primary spherical as desk leaders however we will take third and are available again higher. As a person, I couldn’t have requested for a greater first spherical, two man-of-the-match awards, and the twelfth match unbeaten run.

In a earlier interview, Express boss Wasswa Bbosa defined how his group labored laborious to defeat Police within the away match.

“First of all we deliberate for this recreation, the technical group has been watching their [Police] highlights, our plan labored effectively,” Bbosa advised the club’s official website after the sport.

“We didn’t need them to own the ball which we did, we pressed extra and used our possibilities, the boys [with tired legs] put their our bodies on the road and we obtained the win.

“We’re blissful that we’ve ended the primary spherical this manner, we’re going again to strategise and grow to be a greater group within the second spherical.”

The sport additionally noticed keeper Denis Otim make his debut for the Crimson Eagles and talking after the match, the custodian expressed his delight at protecting a clear sheet.

“I’m so humbled to play my first recreation for the membership, the consequence means so much to me,” Otim advised the identical portal. “Profitable on my debut and protecting a clear sheet, I’m very humbled and honoured.

“I give because of the coaches and everybody behind us, as we go into the break, this win means so much as a result of we’re going again to reorganize and bounce again stronger and higher.”

Etrude gained man of the match awards in the course of the 1-1 draw in opposition to KCCA FC and the one 1-0 win in opposition to Kitara FC and he has additionally began within the 14 matches of the 15 performed thus far this marketing campaign.