In case you’re a millennial, chances are high you’ve grown all in The Powerpuff LadiesFrom their killer theme track to the memorable solid of villains, it was a lot watched on Cartoon Community for years. Since its launch, followers are nonetheless deeply nostalgic for these crime-fighting preschoolers. So when a live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Ladies was introduced? We had been involved.

To be honest, we nonetheless do to be Frightened. Pay attention, we all know being on edge with traditional youth exhibits is the ‘in’ factor proper now, however can’t some issues stay sacred? Ought to we darken all the things? The place has the enjoyment gone? We all know the state of the world, however come on guys. Do we actually want disillusioned members of The PowerPuff Ladies who can’t blame them for dropping their youth to crime-fighting?

That present exists and it’s known as The Umbrella Academy, folks. Regardless, we’ve casting information for our leads for the pilot.

Meet Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup

Chloe Bennet (Brokers of SHIELD), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yara Perrault (Serrated little capsule) make-up Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. Truthful? It pains us to say it as a result of we’re actually not sure about this idea, however the casting is fairly stable far and wide. Bennet’s flip when Skye / Daisy is on Brokers of SHIELD is smart for Blossom’s position. The similar may be stated with the Disney work of Cameron and Bubbles.

Perrault as Buttercup in The Powerpuff Ladies is certainly the most recent sight. This marks her first position on the display. She is a singer, however is healthier recognized for her work on Broadway. She starred within the musical Alanis Morrisette, Serrated little capsulePerrault would be a part of the solid of Hamilton, however then COVID occurred. Keep in mind if you went to reside theater, everybody? We miss it.

The Powerpuff Ladies additionally means a reunion for Bennet & Cameron, who appeared collectively in season 5 of ABC’s Brokers of SHIELDWill probably be fascinating to see how everybody interacts like these very completely different sisters.

Can a good solid save a sequence?

Most individuals write off The Powerpuff Ladies live-action sequence earlier than it ever airs. It’s a type of circumstances the place the idea sounds a little bit an excessive amount of for folks. Have a look at the world too: can we actually proceed with the awful remakes of our favourite youth sequence? Apart from, making one thing darker doesn’t robotically make it proper, take a look at Riverdale

However to reply the query, a good solid can assist out a sequence. A stable solid, as in Tremendous woman or Match, can easy out many sins, from plotholes to bizarre tonal shifts. In fact it additionally relies upon on the fabric. You may solely use a good solid to cover the sins of a sequence for therefore lengthy (Riverdale, GleeAll of it comes all the way down to the efficiency ultimately and how much sequence The Powerpuff Ladies wish to be.

If folks react so strongly to the idea, chances are high it is not going to work correctly. Or folks will tune in simply to look at it crash and burn. In any case, all of us made Tiger King a viral sensation as a result of we love to take a look at a wreck in actual time. Regardless, even when the remainder of the solid seems to be simply as good as our three leads, there aren’t any guarantees that the sequence itself will maintain up over time.

Nevertheless, that is The CW and Dynasty retains updating, so who is aware of what’s going to occur subsequent?

What do you consider The Powerpuff Ladies casting? Do you agree with the alternatives? Who else would you prefer to see seem within the sequence? Or do you suppose it’s going to crash and burn? Tell us your ideas within the feedback!