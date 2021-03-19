If you’re planning to take out an insurance coverage plan for your self or you’ve got a LIC plan then this information may be very useful for you. Immediately we’re going to inform you a few LIC app that allows you to do every part from the consolation of your property. Right here you get the power from paying the premium to shopping for a brand new premium. The Life Insurance coverage Company of India app is known as ‘Insurance coverage LIC Buyer’ and can be utilized on each Android and iOS units. In it you’re going to get a number of data, like all LIC merchandise, new plans, premium calculator. So let’s understand how to download this app and what options you possibly can benefit from. If you’re an android consumer and wish to download this app, you want to go to google play retailer and kind LIC buyer. You’ve got to search after which you possibly can set up the app.

Alternatively, in case you are an iPhone consumer, you possibly can go to the App Retailer and download this app. Please inform that you should use this app in each English and Hindi. While you open this app, it has 4 sections, the primary is ‘Merchandise aren’t our merchandise’. Right here you possibly can study extra about completely different LIC merchandise. The third part is ‘Registered Portal Customers’. Customers can log in to the app on this part. To do that, they have to log in by getting into the registered cellular quantity, e-mail tackle and password.

Then they’ll use this app simply. The fourth part नया is the brand new consumer registration ‘that you’re utilizing this app for the primary time and wish to log in. In it you should present details about the coverage quantity, time period premium, date of beginning, gender, e-mail ID, PAN quantity and passport quantity. It has an non-compulsory PAN quantity and passport quantity. After you’ve got supplied all the knowledge, you possibly can simply log in to the app. If you’d like to know extra about all of the plans of LIC, you want to log into the app and go to the part ‘Know our merchandise’, right here you’re going to get details about all of the schemes. It’s also possible to register all of your insurance policies on this app.

Then you possibly can simply go to the On-line Funds part within the app and pay for your premium renewals, advances, loans, and many others. On the similar time, you possibly can pay the invoice and download the receipt. Clarify that on this app, as well as to your individual coverage, you possibly can register and pay for your spouse, youngsters, and many others. As well as to all these items, you may also calculate the premium on this app and purchase a brand new coverage. With it, if you need to pay your premium with out logging in, you possibly can pay utilizing the Direct Pay Direct characteristic within the app’s instantaneous providers.