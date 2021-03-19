Luka Doncic is among the many most humorous guys in the league. He demonstrated precisely why with a humorous back-and-forth with Ashley Moyer-Gleich.

The Mavericks held off the Clippers with a 4th-quarter mauling on Wednesday night time, rising 105-89 victors. Luka was in his aspect all night time lengthy, tallying 42 factors, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists on 16-of-28 capturing.

This victory provides the Mavs a 2-1 win in the season sequence in opposition to the Clippers. Dallas is now eighth in the Convention, and the workforce has been trending up over the previous 7-8 weeks.

Doncic gave us some comedian aid whereas dominating the Clippers yet one more time (Luka appears to all the time have their quantity).

Luka Doncic seems to flirt with referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich as Paul George shoots free throws

Paul George drew a capturing foul from Willey Cauley-Stein early in the second quarter of this sport. As PG-13 headed to the free throw line, Luka went to speak to the Ashley Moyer-Gleich, the sideline referee on the time.

There seemed to be some humorous back-and-forth between the 2 with Tyronn Lue in shut attendance. Moyer-Gleich seemed to be saying ‘What foul?’ twice, earlier than a reply from Luka despatched her glancing sideways.

NBA Twitter went all out in imagining what Luka Doncic might probably have mentioned to trigger this response. Somebody urged ‘Fouling in love with you’ as a risk, producing hysterics throughout the Internet.

Luka Doncic actually was capturing greater than 🏀’s final night time pic.twitter.com/t7aCAgMAol – DC (@DylansRawTake) March 18, 2021

L: “There’s a foul” R: What FOUL? L: FOULING in love with you my boy received sport 😏👌 https://t.co/e4EHVKuN43 — Shaun 👑 (@kinghrvy) March 19, 2021

Ashley Moyer-Gleich is considered one of 5 female referees on the NBA’s officiating panel this yr. The addition of increasingly ladies in this discipline will probably be encouraging for a lot of ladies aspiring to affiliate with the NBA in some capability.

Luka Doncic, in the meantime can’t appear to probably put a foot improper in his public life. He’s received the unofficial ‘Most-Favored Participant in the NBA’ title on lock, although the tide might flip if he doesn’t make a deep playoff run in the close to future.