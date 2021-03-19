Following the violent taking pictures the place a white gunman murdered eight individuals, together with six girls of Asian descent, in three therapeutic massage spas in Atlanta, many individuals all throughout the nation had been outraged when the shooter was not instantly charged with hate crimes. What was much more infuriating for people was that the officers who spoke out in regards to the incident downplayed the difficulty because the gunman having a “dangerous day”.

Many had been confused, shocked, and livid that Capt. Jay Baker, the officer who was the spokesperson on the taking pictures, made some feedback that had been seen as inappropriate & insensitive to victims. To no shock although, it seems that the officer himself has been uncovered for being part of racist anti-Asian assaults as nicely. Discover out the main points right here.

The incident

On Wednesday, Capt. Jay Baker, the spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Workplace introduced Wednesday at a information convention that Robert Aaron Lengthy, the gunman answerable for eight counts of homicide on Tuesday night, “was just about fed up and sort of on the finish of his rope”, and added that Tuesday “was a extremely dangerous day for him, and this is what he did”.

Baker added to reporters that “He apparently has a difficulty, what he considers a intercourse habit, and sees these areas as one thing that enables him to go to those locations, and it’s a temptation for him that he needed to get rid of”, and specified that Lengthy knowledgeable officers there was no racial motive behind the assault. In fact, these feedback got here off as extremely insensitive to the victims of the incident.

NBC Information reported that “specialists and activists stated it was practically not possible to divorce race from the discourse – no matter whether or not Lengthy will probably be charged with a hate crime – given the historic fetishization of Asian girls, which has made them uniquely inclined to sexual and bodily violence”.

Uncovered for racism

Whereas many had been confused by the insensitive feedback by Capt. Jay Baker who tried to downplay the incident because the gunman having a “actually dangerous day”, Baker’s ignorant feedback appear to make much more sense now that the officer himself has been uncovered for taking aside in anti-Asian remarks on his social media just lately.

After these controversial remarks had been made, screenshots surfaced from a Fb submit made by Baker from again in March of 2020 that promoted anti-Asian T-shirts. Within the submit, Beker posted a photograph of T-shirts that learn: “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA”, and endorsed the shirts with the caption of the images: “Place your order whereas they final”.

NBC Information introduced that Capt. Jay Baker from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Workplace didn’t instantly reply to requests for touch upon Wednesday, and it seems that his Fb web page is not accessible.

Rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

With former President Donald Trump calling COVID-19 virus “China Virus” and lots of racist of us referring to it as “Kung Flu”, it’s no shock that these phrases have led to a surge in hate crimes towards Asian Individuals this previous 12 months. NBC Information reported practically 3,800 anti-Asian hate crimes had been reported this previous 12 months, with girls reporting 2.3 instances greater than males, based on the analysis by the reporting discussion board Cease AAPI Hate.

“I feel the explanation why persons are feeling so hopeless is as a result of Asian Individuals have been ringing the bell on this concern for therefore lengthy. … We’ve been elevating the pink flag”, Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood, the manager director of the Atlanta-based Asian American Advocacy Fund advised AP Information.

The Atlanta Police Division has stated in an announcement launched Wednesday night time that “Past processing proof from the scenes, investigators are taking a tough take a look at what motivated the shooter. Our investigation is much from over and we’ve got not dominated something out”.