Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a soccer transfer with an over-the-top celebration after scoring a clutch bucket, and Stephen A Smith will not be comfortable.
The Bucks emerged 109-105 victors in an additional time recreation in opposition to the East-leading Sixers on Wednesday night time. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a attribute MVP-caliber night time with a whole two-way efficiency for his staff.
He completed with 32 factors, 15 rebounds and 5 assists whereas taking pictures 13-of-22 from the area. Giannis was particularly efficient in the second half as he led the Bucks out of an offensive funk. A stifling Sixers protection had held them to a season-low of 31 factors in the first half.
Additionally Learn: “Magic Johnson drafted Lonzo Ball due to the Hollywood connection”: Surprising reviews reveal the questionable line of considering by the Lakers legend in the 2017 NBA Draft
As Giannis discovered his groove and his teammates started hitting their photographs, the Bucks wrestled their manner again. They had been in a position to take a 93-90 lead with 2.8 seconds left in the recreation. However Furkan Korkmaz despatched it to OT with a late 3-pointer off an inbounds play.
Giannis Antetokounmpo sits on the flooring in celebration, a lot to the ire of Stephen A Smith
Giannis made three consecutive photographs to stretch Milwaukee’s result in seven factors. Nonetheless, after hitting a 19-foot jumper, he celebrated by sitting on the court docket. That transfer didn’t sit properly with Dwight Howard:
“I needed to go and Stone Chilly Stunner him, however I had already acquired one tech,” Howard stated in his post-game press convention. “It’s basketball. He needed to have enjoyable, however we’ll see these guys once more.”
Stephen A was just about in settlement with 2020 NBA champion as he took photographs at Giannis for his playoff success, or lack thereof:
“This isn’t the sitting I wish to speak about with regards to the Greek Freak. I wish to speak about how Giannis has been sitting at residence, on his couch, the final two years in the playoffs when it actually, actually counted. Far sooner than he was purported to be, by the manner.”
“I wish to speak about how Giannis has been sitting at residence on his couch the final two years in the playoffs.”@stephenasmith on Giannis’ sitting celebration 😬 pic.twitter.com/72AeupUHvQ
– ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2021
Additionally Learn: “I hope Lonzo Ball will get traded”: LaVar Ball is fed up with Stan van Gundy working a gradual offense for the Pelicans with Lonzo on the staff
“If Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t need individuals to complain about him sitting now, can’t be sitting when it issues most in the postseason. He’s acquired to deal with his enterprise.”