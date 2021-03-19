Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a soccer transfer with an over-the-top celebration after scoring a clutch bucket, and Stephen A Smith will not be comfortable.

The Bucks emerged 109-105 victors in an additional time recreation in opposition to the East-leading Sixers on Wednesday night time. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a attribute MVP-caliber night time with a whole two-way efficiency for his staff.

He completed with 32 factors, 15 rebounds and 5 assists whereas taking pictures 13-of-22 from the area. Giannis was particularly efficient in the second half as he led the Bucks out of an offensive funk. A stifling Sixers protection had held them to a season-low of 31 factors in the first half.

Additionally Learn: “Magic Johnson drafted Lonzo Ball due to the Hollywood connection”: Surprising reviews reveal the questionable line of considering by the Lakers legend in the 2017 NBA Draft

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR