Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a soccer transfer with an over-the-top celebration after scoring a clutch bucket, and Stephen A Smith will not be comfortable.

The Bucks emerged 109-105 victors in an additional time recreation in opposition to the East-leading Sixers on Wednesday night time. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a attribute MVP-caliber night time with a whole two-way efficiency for his staff.

He completed with 32 factors, 15 rebounds and 5 assists whereas taking pictures 13-of-22 from the area. Giannis was particularly efficient in the second half as he led the Bucks out of an offensive funk. A stifling Sixers protection had held them to a season-low of 31 factors in the first half.

As Giannis discovered his groove and his teammates started hitting their photographs, the Bucks wrestled their manner again. They had been in a position to take a 93-90 lead with 2.8 seconds left in the recreation. However Furkan Korkmaz despatched it to OT with a late 3-pointer off an inbounds play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits on the flooring in celebration, a lot to the ire of Stephen A Smith

Giannis made three consecutive photographs to stretch Milwaukee’s result in seven factors. Nonetheless, after hitting a 19-foot jumper, he celebrated by sitting on the court docket. That transfer didn’t sit properly with Dwight Howard: