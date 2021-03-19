Gonzaga will take a excellent 26-0 document into the 2021 NCAA males’s basketball match.

The Bulldogs are the twentieth workforce to enter the tournament with a perfect record, and it set to make a twenty second straight look within the Massive Dance for this system.

Gonzaga has maintained an unbelievable run of dominance out of the West Coast Convention, however that success has include continuous questions on its blue-blood credentials.

Would this system’s first nationwide championship get rid of these questions? That might be the topper on what has been an unbelievable statistical run for the reason that 1998-99 season.

Sporting Information digs into these numbers.

MORE: Ranking the easiest, hardest paths to Final Four for each No. 1 seed

Gonzaga basketball document since 1999

Gonzaga has the perfect document in Division I since 1999. The Bulldogs are 653-131, a successful proportion of .832.

How does that stack up with the perfect packages in school basketball? Gonzaga is considered one of 4 faculties with at the least 600 wins since 1999. The Bulldogs have the best successful proportion amongst these faculties in that stretch (data as of March 10).

Division I packages with 600 wins since 1999

RANK TEAM W L PCT 1. Gonzaga 653 131 .832 2 Duke 664 149 .819 3 Kansas 656 150 .814 4 Kentucky 607 198 .754

Finest document final 5 years

Mark Few took over as head coach after the 1999 NCAA males’s basketball match, and he constructed on that Elite Eight below Dan Monson the earlier season.

Few has led the Bulldogs to the match in each season since, however the final 5 seasons have produced an unbelievable stretch of successful.

Gonzaga is 159-13 in that stretch – a successful proportion of .924. Villanova, which is 134-31 with a .812 successful proportion, ranks second in that stretch.

Two spectacular stats emerge out of this 5-yr run. Gonzaga has not misplaced greater than 5 video games in a single season. The Bulldogs additionally haven’t misplaced a couple of convention recreation within the common season in that 5-yr run.

DeCOURCY: Can Gonzaga finish undefeated in the face of a curse?

Finest convention document

The Bulldogs are 368-38 in convention play for the reason that match run began in 1998-99. That’s a successful proportion of .906.

Gonzaga is 82-3 in common-season play within the West Coast Convention the final 5 seasons, they usually have received 4 of the final 5 tournaments. That included final season earlier than the NCAA match was canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA Event streak

Gonzaga has the third-longest lively NCAA Event streak at 21 years. The different faculties with at the least 20 straight match appearances coming into this season had been Kansas (30), Duke (24) and Michigan State (22). North Carolina went to the NCAA Event in 27 straight seasons from 1975-2001 below three totally different coaches.

The Bulldogs have by no means missed the NCAA Event below Few.

March Insanity success

The Bulldogs are 34-21 within the NCAA match since that Elite Eight run in 1999. Right here is how that match success breaks down by spherical:

ROUND NO. First 3 Second 8 Candy 16 6 Elite Eight 3 Runner Up 1

If there was a criticism of Gonzaga, then it’s that the common-season success has not carried over within the match. The Bulldogs have did not get out of the primary weekend of the match in 11 of these 21 match appearances.

Few has helped dispel in that the final 5 seasons, nevertheless, with two Candy 16 appearances, two Elite Eight appearances and a run to the NCAA nationwide championship recreation in 2017.

The Bulldogs seem primed for one more a kind of runs in 2021 – and this West Coast Convention dynasty has proven no indicators of slowing down.