NCAA Tournament First Round: (1) Gonzaga (26-0) vs (16) Norfolk State (17-7) prediction and school basketball sport preview.

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 9:20 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: CBS

– All the CFN Fearless Predictions

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Game Preview

For up to date traces and to guess on school basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Norfolk State Will Win

That’s the textbook definition of survive and advance.

Norfolk State received up quick on Appalachian State, received steamrolled over within the second half, and got here up clutch within the last moments on the free throw line and defensively to get out with a 54-53 win.

The Spartans are persistently strong from three, they like to rise up and down the courtroom in a rush, they usually’re fearless defensively. Yeah, Appalachian State was depressing from three within the first half and completed 6-for-36, however the Norfolk State D had an entire lot to do with that.

The workforce doesn’t make an entire lot of errors, it’s going to watch out with its passes, and it’ll depend on its protection to a minimum of harass the Gonzaga outdoors shooters.

Nonetheless …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Gonzaga Will Win

That 33-18 Appalachian State run within the second half is perhaps what Gonzaga does for the opening prime – and it may not be even that nice.

The Bulldogs are wonderful a getting out to huge begins and placing video games away in a hiccup.

Norfolk State can run, however not like this. Gonzaga is phenomenal on the transfer, it places up 90 factors a sport will relative ease, and it does all of it by effectively shifting the ball round coming off the defensive stress that forces a ton of errors.

It’s a deep workforce, it assaults in waves, and it’s not going to have the problems from three that Appalachian State did.

– School Basketball Consultants Picks For Gonzaga vs Norfolk State

What’s Going To Occur

Norfolk State will dangle round for the primary 5 minutes, after which the run will come.

Gonzaga is a ruthlessly environment friendly scoring machine, and it retains on hammering away for a full 40 minutes. It’s a nationwide championship-level workforce that’s going to set a tone straight away.

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 90, Norfolk State 54

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Gonzaga -34, o/u: 155.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Should See Score: 2

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Faculties 2020-2021