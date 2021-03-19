(*2*)

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip is again with a brand new season that’s driving followers in all places. Everyone seems to be trying ahead to the second season and we’re right here to provide you extra particulars on the data presently obtainable concerning the episodes of the second season. That’s why we’ll be speaking concerning the episodes of the present season!

As we all know, the present is about Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix visiting one another’s homeland and experiencing the wealthy meals tradition. As a part of that, they’ve accomplished the primary season, and now the second season has taken us to Mexico within the first episode, the place they haven’t been but, and can be exploring much more locations other than their homeland.

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Season 2 Episode Index

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Season 2 Episode 1 – April 2, 2020 – The Three Amigos (Mexico)

This episode takes us to Mexico the place the cooks will attempt to discover out what the world’s finest breakfast is. Alongside the best way, in addition they discover a contest to eat chili and some Mexican conventional wrestling. They may also get pleasure from a seaside buggy race.

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Season 2 Episode 2 – April 9, 2020 – Metropolis Slickers

On this episode, the cooks head to Nevada, the place they’ll see Grand Canyon from the sky, and nice meals too!

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Season 2 Episode 3 – April 16, 2020 – Summer season of Love

On this episode, the cooks head to San Francisco to spend some enjoyable time within the Summer season of Love, in addition to some unique meals, after all!

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Season 2 Episode 4 – April 23, 2020 – Episode 4

No particulars obtainable but.

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Season 2 Streaming

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip season 2 will air on the ITV channel within the UK at 9:00 pm BST with new episodes launched each Thursday. The present may also be streamed on the ITV Hub app which lets you stream the present reside and the previous episodes too!