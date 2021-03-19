“He’s really going to take the fight to Lewis” – Former champions Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg tip Max Verstappen to be part of the particular listing doubtlessly dethroning Lewis Hamilton this season.

With Mercedes struggling and Pink Bull impressing in the pre-season testing, there’s real hope that the former’s unprecedented run of titles could be halted. And if there’s one driver who can cease the run of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, it’s Max Verstappen. This rivalry excites former champion Jenson Button, as revealed on Sky Sport’s F1 Present.

“It’s precisely what we wish – to have Lewis up towards Max. They’re each extraordinary drivers.

“Group-mates combating for a championship is nice however when it’s drivers from totally different groups, it’s the greatest. It’s precisely what Formulation 1 wants proper now. It’s really thrilling. Max, as all the time, is giving it his all, is at the prime of his sport, and I feel he’s really going to take the fight to Lewis.”

The complete world desires a Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen. This may very well be the season the place they fight it out – Abd Lateef (@dayo_abdul) March 16, 2021

Nico Rosberg ideas Max Verstappen to be the subsequent ‘non-Hamilton’ champion

Rosberg, the final winner in Formulation 1 who doesn’t go by the identify of Lewis Hamilton, nonetheless considers his former teammate to be the favourite. But when there’s one driver who can mount a practical problem, it’s the identical driver Button has put his fingers on.

“It nonetheless has to go on Lewis as a result of no person can fathom somebody truly beating Lewis all through the complete season on factors. So, the cash would nonetheless have to go to Lewis.

“However Max Verstappen, particularly, is as shut as ever earlier than in pre-season when it comes to the odds to beat Lewis to the championship. I don’t suppose anybody’s been that shut for many, a few years.”

