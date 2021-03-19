Honda Classic: Matt Jones three ahead after matching course record with bogey-free 61 at PGA national















2:24



A look back at the best of the action from the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

A look back at the best of the action from the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Matt Jones produced a scintillating display in breezy conditions to open up a three-shot lead after the opening round of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic. The Australian equalled the course record by posting a bogey-free 61 at PGA National, with nine birdies helping the world No 83 move into a commanding advantage at the top of the leaderboard. Russell Henley and Aaron Wise are his closest challenges after both signing for a six-under 64 to sit in a share of second, with Kevin Chappell finding a final-hole eagle to join Scott Harrington in tied-fourth on four under. US Ryder Cup captain Steve Striker, Joseph Bramlett and Australia’s Cameron Davis were the pick of the afternoon starters as they carded opening-round 66s to also stay within five of the lead, while Ireland’s Shane Lowry made a strong start earlier in the day with a three-under 67. “I struck the ball well actually all day and it was probably one of the better ball-striking days with my irons that I’ve had for a long, long time,” Jones said after matching the course record set by Brian Harman in 2012. 🗣 “My proximity to the hole was very good. Normally that’s my weakness, but today it was my strength. I hit a lot of good shots and I made the putts when I hit it close.” Matt Jones leads the way at the #HondaClassic after matching the course document at PGA National! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zhu1DlrwZd – Sky Sports activities Golf (@SkySportsGolf) March 18, 2021 “My proximity to the opening was superb. Usually that’s my weak point, however right this moment it was my energy. I hit numerous good pictures and I made the putts after I hit it shut.” Jones holed a 15-footer on the second and acquired up and down from a greenside bunker to choose up a shot on the par-three third, earlier than including additional birdies over the subsequent two holes to succeed in the flip in 31. Stay PGA Tour Golf (*61*) Stay on

The 2-time Australian Open champion rolled in a 15-footer on the eleventh and added one other birdie from the six toes on the thirteenth, with Jones then firing his strategy on the sixteenth to faucet-in vary and holing from off the seventeenth inexperienced to go eight beneath for this spherical.

Jones added a two-putt birdie on the par-5 final to shut out a blemish-free card and set the clubhouse goal, with not one of the afternoon starters capable of get near his rating because the winds strengthened across the par-70 structure.

Matt Jones holds a 3-shot lead on the Honda Basic

Stricker made three birdies in a 4-gap stretch on his again 9 however missed a six-footer on the final for solo fourth, whereas Bramlett jumped to 4 beneath with 4 birdies in his final 5 holes.

Lowry adopted his eighth-place end at The Gamers by mixing 5 birdies with two bogeys to get to a few beneath, with Zach Johnson recovering from two bogeys in his first three holes to additionally sit tied-ninth.

1:51 Shane Lowry discusses making an encouraging begin to the Honda Basic and describes what it’s prefer to play a PGA Tour occasion so near his Florida house Shane Lowry discusses making an encouraging begin to the Honda Basic and describes what it’s prefer to play a PGA Tour occasion so near his Florida house

“Any time you shoot beneath par on this course you’re fairly glad,” Lowry mentioned. “The wind truly acquired up fairly early right this moment. No matter Matt Jones is doing, I wish to see it as a result of 61 out there’s unimaginable. That’s simply unimaginable. However I’m very pleased with my 67.”

Final 12 months’s champion Sungjae Im opened his title defence with a two-beneath 68, whereas Lee Westwood – runner-up on the final two PGA Tour occasions – birdied his ultimate two holes to salvage a degree-par 70.

1:06 Lee Westwood displays on a powerful end to his opening spherical on the Honda Basic, the place he birdied his ultimate two holes in robust situations to salvage a degree-par 70 Lee Westwood displays on a powerful end to his opening spherical on the Honda Basic, the place he birdied his ultimate two holes in robust situations to salvage a degree-par 70

“Hung in there and clearly a great end,” Westwood mentioned. “It’s all the time good to complete birdie, birdie round this place and I believe 70 is a reasonably good begin.

“It’s a little bit bit harder within the afternoon, whenever you look by way of the scores, and I believe anyone in all probability would take beneath par. Even par just isn’t disappointing. So, yeah, one thing to construct on for tomorrow morning.”

Watch the Honda Basic all through the week dwell on Sky Sports activities. Stay protection continues on Friday from 11.30am on Sky Sports activities Golf and Sky Sports activities Important Occasion.