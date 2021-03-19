Marvel Studios is again with one other superhero collection after Wandavision, which is The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. US customers can watch this collection of episodes on the DisneyPlus website. In case you are from India, then let you recognize, DisneyPlus doesn’t work. Its Indian model, Disney Hotstar works. In the event you nonetheless don’t know a lot about when and how you can watch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episodes in India then Moviespie.com has every little thing that you’ll want to know earlier than watching its episodes.

Right here’s every little thing you’ll want to learn about Falcon and Winter Soldier’s debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

When will The Falcon And The Winter Soldier First Episode Launch In India?

The collection’ first episode launched on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from Friday, March 19.

What Time Will The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episodes Arrive on Hotstar?

New episodes of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will arrive each Friday at 12 PM till the final episode being launched on April 23.

When Will The Episode 2 Arrive In India?

Episode 2 of Falcon and Winter Soldier will launch on Fri, March 26, 2021, at 12 PM on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Nonetheless, Disney’s gonna do what Disney’s gonna do.

How Many Languages The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Launch In India?

Apparently, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier collection episodes shall be launched in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages for all Indian customers.

How To Watch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar is on the market ar Rs 399 per year VIP subscription plan. On VIP plan you may watch solely dubbed language episodes ( cannot watch English language motion pictures, exhibits). It’s good to purchase a Hotstar Premium plan which begins from Rs 299 monthly on which you’ll be able to watch all English and dubbed TV exhibits, motion pictures with extra options.

Meaning, you may watch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier collection in dubbed languages ( in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) with a VIP subscription and if you wish to watch it in English language you’ll want to have a its premium plan. I hope that’s clear now.

To know the complete 6-episodes launch schedule of this collection click on right here.