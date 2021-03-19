Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil announced as Wrestlemania 37 hosts. The greatest wrestling present of the yr will happen subsequent month on on April 10 and 11.

The WWE are able to welcome followers again in to the arenas proper on time for Wrestlemania. Their flagship present will happen on April 10 and 11 on the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. They are going to be allowed an viewers with a restricted capability; their first throughout the pandemic.

Just like the yr earlier than, this yr’s present can even be a two day affair. There will likely be two hosts for this occasion, Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan.

The latter can have double obligation on the occasion. He’s enroute a second Corridor of Fame induction as a part of the NWO alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Corridor, and Sean Waltman.

(*37*)Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil announced as Wrestlemania 37 hosts

Titus praied his fellow host as the person who put Wrestlemania on the map. He additionally urged the followers to purchase tickets to the occasion.

“WWE Universe, welcome to Tampa. And since WrestleMania is again in enterprise in my hometown of Tampa, stay at Raymond James Stadium, April tenth and eleventh, it is just proper that I come to you and let you know that I’m the official host of WrestleMania 37 alongside a person that put WrestleMania on the map, Hulk Hogan. Get your tickets to be a part of The Showcase of the Immortals on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. Or ought to I say… TitusMania.”

This can be Titus’ first gig as a number at Wrestlemania however Hulk Hogan’s been there earlier than. He hosted Wrestlemania 30 at New Orleans, Louisiana the place he by chance referred to as the Superdome the Silverdome as an alternative.

