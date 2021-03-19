Former WWE Champion JBL recalls the moment he was almost arrested. The incident occurred throughout a tour to Spain with WWE.

The ongoing pandemic has compelled the WWE to host all their most important roster reveals from the Thunderdome. Earlier than the restrictions on journey nonetheless, the WWE would tour throughout the nation and even exterior of it. Throughout one such journey, WWE legend JBL almost discovered himself arrested.

Additionally learn: Chelsea Inexperienced cleared for WWE return after damage on SmackDown debut

Throughout a current stream on his YouTube channel, the former WWE Champion opened up on the time when a language barrier almost threw him in a Spanish Jail. Luckily for him a native wrestling fan satisfied the cops to let him go.

JBL recalls the moment he was almost arrested

“Years in the past I was on tour with WWE in Spain… After the tour, I am going from Spain to take the ferry to Morocco, to Tangiers, as a result of I needed to see North Africa. I get there and I see a snake charmer… Not many individuals had been round, however I discovered this Camel Sheath sword from the snake charmer, and I purchased it for 100 {dollars}. I requested him “Can I carry this again into Spain?” He stated, “Yeah, yeah, I offered six yesterday!”… You might have to undergo customs, since you’re going from North Africa into the EU, to Spain.”

“As I stroll by way of customs, I begin considering “One thing is just not proper right here.” There was a conveyor belt and steel detector. I put my sword proper on the conveyor belt, it went proper by way of… Two guys had been there speaking, the factor beeped, they didn’t say a phrase. I believed, perhaps the sword is Okay, I seize the sword, stroll out, and get arrested by the Spanish police!”

“I was about to get a weapons charge after 9/11!… He doesn’t perceive my English. I’m attempting to clarify to him… I noticed I’m going to jail now. I give him my pockets, I attempted to bribe him… As I’m sitting there ready to get cuffed and stuffed, a man walks by exterior the window… I can inform he acknowledges me.

“Now keep in mind, JBL had a lot of warmth at the moment. This man’s clearly a wrestling fan. He is available in… You could possibly inform he was a fan as a result of he doesn’t like me. I stated “ The Rock? That’s a buddy of mine!”… I’m simply killing kayfabe… So he talked to the man, they talked backwards and forwards in Spanish actually quick. The man seems to be up at me, sighs, screws up the arrest file, throws it in the trash, and fingers me the sword again!… He goes, “Take it, take it. Mistake.””

JBL has gained the WWE, Intercontinental and United States Championships as soon as every. He has additionally gained the WWF Tag Group Championship with Faarooq .

JBL gained the Intercontinental title a month earlier than his in-ring retirement at WrestleMania XXV, making him twentieth Triple Crown Champion and the tenth Grand Slam Champion in WWE historical past.

He can be inducted in the WWE Corridor of Fame this yr as a part of the class of 2020, after final yr’s ceremony was cancelled.

Click on right here for extra Wrestling Information