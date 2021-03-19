“I was thinking of quitting [F1], of giving up”- Valtteri Bottas on receiving orders usually favouring his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The third episode of Netflix’s unique Drive to Survive was majorly targeted on Valtteri Bottas and his changes with the group, as Lewis Hamilton benefitted probably the most out of the group’s dominance.

‘Everybody is aware of the title Lewis Hamilton, not as many individuals know Valtteri Bottas’ 🥺🥺🥺🥺 why am I out right here crying on the Bottas episode ship assist – Get 💜 (@NegansVegan) March 19, 2021

Talking on his frustrations, Bottas talked about how he felt whereas being handled as a “wingman” by Mercedes and sometimes permitting his teammate to cross forward after receiving directions.

“Sochi 2018, that was a fairly robust race,” he says. “Robust to just accept. I was fairly indignant. Truthfully, I was thinking, ‘Why do I do that?’. I was thinking of quitting [F1], of giving up.”

Throughout this race, Bottas was instructed to let Hamilton cross forward, although Bottas claims he would have gained his tempo by the subsequent lap, and after this, the Finn vowed to by no means relent on the group orders ever once more.

“Straight after the race, I stated I’d not do it once more.”

“I’m not only a no. 2”- Valtteri Bottas

Throughout the episode, Bottas reiterated the despondency he’s felt from ending runner-up most of the time, whereas Hamilton went onto win 4 titles in the identical course.

“In case your team-mate wins and you might be second, you are feeling such as you lose,” the Finn stated. “I do know I’ve been second in the previous, however I need to show I’m not only a No2.”

Bottas additionally admitted that he feels that there’s an unintentional bias throughout the group. “Within the group, although many wouldn’t admit it, perhaps unconsciously they’ve a No1 and a No2,” he stated.

“Typically the group members needed to query themselves: ‘Are we giving equal remedy to Lewis and Valtteri?’” Even Hamilton, in the top, talked about how eager Bottas is to win the title.