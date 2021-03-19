Anthony Edwards advises teammate Juancho Hernangomez to shoot the ball each time he catches the ball, following win over the Suns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one in all, if not the worst, groups in the league this 2020-21 NBA season. They’re in sole possession of the worst file in the NBA at 10-31. They’ve solely proven glimpses of competitiveness all through the first 40 video games of the season up to now.

In all equity, the T-Wolves have been bit by the damage bug as of late, contributing to their lackluster season. A silver lining to their season, nonetheless, has been the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a possible primary choice on their crew.

His scoring outbursts, highlight-worthy dunks, and stunning effectivity from distance have been the speak amongst all rookies after the All-Star break. Edwards is the first teenager to tally 105 factors in 3 straight NBA video games.

An underrated side of Anthony Edward’s can be his relationship along with his teammates. An ideal instance can be his reward of teammate Juancho Hernangomez following the Wolves win over the Suns final evening.

Anthony Edwards dishes out sound recommendation to Juancho Hernangomez on his stellar capturing

In an surprising win by the Timberwolves over the second-seeded Suns, Karl-Anthony Cities and Anthony Edwards each dropped 40 factors. Nonetheless, when speaking about their win over Chris Paul and co, Edwards raved a couple of 4th 12 months ahead as a substitute:

“Juancho can shoot the p*ss off the ball, shoot the hell out the ball. I inform Juancho, ‘if you happen to catch the ball open and don’t shoot it, you losing cash. That straightforward. That straightforward. That’s what you receives a commission to do my n****.’”

Anthony Edwards on Juancho Hernangomez: “Juancho can shoot the piss off the ball, shoot the hell out the ball. I inform Juancho, ‘if you happen to catch the ball open and don’t shoot it, you losing cash. That straightforward. That straightforward. That’s what you receives a commission to do my n****.’” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 19, 2021

Although Juancho Hernangomez isn’t precisely a family identify, he has confirmed to be a good asset to the TimberWolves offense and its potential to stretch the ground. In the 14 video games he performed for the Wolves final season, Hernangomez shot an absurd 46% from past the arc whereas making an attempt 5 3s per sport.

Although he has slowed down this season, capturing merely 30% from deep, Anthony Edwards appears to have a variety of religion in him. His confidence should be sky-high. particularly after his efficiency final evening.